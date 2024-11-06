Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 14, 2024- Board of Directors of Trident Limited granted in principle approval of restructuring of overseas Subsidiary Structure

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 18 Oct 2024

TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter and half year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Authorization to KMP for determining the materiality of events and Disclosure to Stock Exchanges

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015- Appointment of Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Audited Results TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Board to consider declaration of 1st Interim dividend for FY 2024-25 and raising of funds by way of non convertible debt instruments Board to consider 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Appointment of CEO (KMP) of the Company

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024