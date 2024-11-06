iifl-logo-icon 1
Trident Ltd Board Meeting

31.63
(1.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Trident CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 14, 2024- Board of Directors of Trident Limited granted in principle approval of restructuring of overseas Subsidiary Structure
Board Meeting6 Nov 202418 Oct 2024
TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter and half year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Authorization to KMP for determining the materiality of events and Disclosure to Stock Exchanges
Board Meeting24 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015- Appointment of Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Board to consider declaration of 1st Interim dividend for FY 2024-25 and raising of funds by way of non convertible debt instruments Board to consider 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Appointment of CEO (KMP) of the Company
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Trident: Related News

No Record Found

