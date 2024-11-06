|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Dec 2024
|14 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 14, 2024- Board of Directors of Trident Limited granted in principle approval of restructuring of overseas Subsidiary Structure
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter and half year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Authorization to KMP for determining the materiality of events and Disclosure to Stock Exchanges
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015- Appointment of Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Audited Results TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Board to consider declaration of 1st Interim dividend for FY 2024-25 and raising of funds by way of non convertible debt instruments Board to consider 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Appointment of CEO (KMP) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|TRIDENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.