Ginni Filaments Ltd Share Price

31.56
(-5.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open33.02
  Day's High33.35
  52 Wk High45.2
  Prev. Close33.33
  Day's Low31.01
  52 Wk Low 26
  Turnover (lac)38.78
  P/E417.88
  Face Value10
  Book Value22.74
  EPS0.08
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)270.31
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ginni Filaments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

33.02

Prev. Close

33.33

Turnover(Lac.)

38.78

Day's High

33.35

Day's Low

31.01

52 Week's High

45.2

52 Week's Low

26

Book Value

22.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

270.31

P/E

417.88

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Ginni Filaments Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ginni Filaments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ginni Filaments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 30.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ginni Filaments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.65

85.65

85.65

81.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.99

193.24

207.06

157.48

Net Worth

194.64

278.89

292.71

238.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

778.41

788.36

808.18

702.99

yoy growth (%)

-1.26

-2.45

14.96

-8.04

Raw materials

-440.27

-486.69

-519.79

-416.57

As % of sales

56.56

61.73

64.31

59.25

Employee costs

-61.53

-61.36

-59.38

-54.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

61.05

3.71

-3.47

2.18

Depreciation

-24.79

-25.89

-25.72

-25.63

Tax paid

-22.16

-3.52

-0.01

0.46

Working capital

-11.96

44.36

5

22.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.26

-2.45

14.96

-8.04

Op profit growth

85.6

15.59

-2.83

-32

EBIT growth

140.16

22.43

-7.2

-45.34

Net profit growth

624.58

-263.08

-231.55

-83.54

No Record Found

Ginni Filaments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ginni Filaments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shishir Jaipuria

President & Executive Director

SAKET JAIPURIA

Director (Finance) & CFO

S Singhvi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Desh Deepak Verma

Independent Director

MANISH AGRAWAL

Independent Director

Kalpataru Tripathy

Independent Director

Sujata Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ginni Filaments Ltd

Summary

Ginni Filaments Ltd was incorporated on July 28, 1982. The Company was established with the objective of manufacturing cotton yarns. The Company is one of the leading integrated manufacturers of cotton yarn, processed knit fabrics and knit garments in India. It is engaged in the manufacture of textiles, yarn, fabric, non woven fabrics and garments. It operate in two business segments, namely textiles and others. The other segments comprises of consumer products, which include wipes made of spunlace fabric, which are used in personal hygiene, healthcare.The companys products include cotton yarn, non woven fabrics, knitted fabrics and knitted garment. The company manufacturing units are located at Chhata, Noida and Haridwar. They have state-of-the-art spunlace non woven fabric manufacturing facility at Panoli in Gujarat. The companys consumer products include wet wipes, medical disposables, wound care, home care/ industrial wiping and private labeling. In September 1982, the Company commenced their business. In 1990, it set up a unit for manufacture of Cotton Yarn with 26208 spindles at Chhata, Dist Mathura. In 1993, it expanded the installed capacity to 36288 Spindles. In 1995, it further expanded the installed capacity to 54432 Spindles. Also, the Company entered into knitting business. In May 2005, the company set up Dyeing & Processing plant at Chhata in Uttar Pradesh and started commercial production. During the year 2006-07, the company installed a non-woven Plant at thei
Company FAQs

What is the Ginni Filaments Ltd share price today?

The Ginni Filaments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd is ₹270.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ginni Filaments Ltd is 417.88 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ginni Filaments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ginni Filaments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ginni Filaments Ltd is ₹26 and ₹45.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ginni Filaments Ltd?

Ginni Filaments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.90%, 3 Years at -12.32%, 1 Year at 14.93%, 6 Month at 0.57%, 3 Month at 10.11% and 1 Month at 6.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ginni Filaments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ginni Filaments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.72 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 30.24 %

