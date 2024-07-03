Summary

Ginni Filaments Ltd was incorporated on July 28, 1982. The Company was established with the objective of manufacturing cotton yarns. The Company is one of the leading integrated manufacturers of cotton yarn, processed knit fabrics and knit garments in India. It is engaged in the manufacture of textiles, yarn, fabric, non woven fabrics and garments. It operate in two business segments, namely textiles and others. The other segments comprises of consumer products, which include wipes made of spunlace fabric, which are used in personal hygiene, healthcare.The companys products include cotton yarn, non woven fabrics, knitted fabrics and knitted garment. The company manufacturing units are located at Chhata, Noida and Haridwar. They have state-of-the-art spunlace non woven fabric manufacturing facility at Panoli in Gujarat. The companys consumer products include wet wipes, medical disposables, wound care, home care/ industrial wiping and private labeling. In September 1982, the Company commenced their business. In 1990, it set up a unit for manufacture of Cotton Yarn with 26208 spindles at Chhata, Dist Mathura. In 1993, it expanded the installed capacity to 36288 Spindles. In 1995, it further expanded the installed capacity to 54432 Spindles. Also, the Company entered into knitting business. In May 2005, the company set up Dyeing & Processing plant at Chhata in Uttar Pradesh and started commercial production. During the year 2006-07, the company installed a non-woven Plant at thei

