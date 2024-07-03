SectorTextiles
Open₹33.02
Prev. Close₹33.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.78
Day's High₹33.35
Day's Low₹31.01
52 Week's High₹45.2
52 Week's Low₹26
Book Value₹22.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)270.31
P/E417.88
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.65
85.65
85.65
81.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.99
193.24
207.06
157.48
Net Worth
194.64
278.89
292.71
238.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
778.41
788.36
808.18
702.99
yoy growth (%)
-1.26
-2.45
14.96
-8.04
Raw materials
-440.27
-486.69
-519.79
-416.57
As % of sales
56.56
61.73
64.31
59.25
Employee costs
-61.53
-61.36
-59.38
-54.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
61.05
3.71
-3.47
2.18
Depreciation
-24.79
-25.89
-25.72
-25.63
Tax paid
-22.16
-3.52
-0.01
0.46
Working capital
-11.96
44.36
5
22.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.26
-2.45
14.96
-8.04
Op profit growth
85.6
15.59
-2.83
-32
EBIT growth
140.16
22.43
-7.2
-45.34
Net profit growth
624.58
-263.08
-231.55
-83.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shishir Jaipuria
President & Executive Director
SAKET JAIPURIA
Director (Finance) & CFO
S Singhvi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Desh Deepak Verma
Independent Director
MANISH AGRAWAL
Independent Director
Kalpataru Tripathy
Independent Director
Sujata Sharma
Reports by Ginni Filaments Ltd
Summary
Ginni Filaments Ltd was incorporated on July 28, 1982. The Company was established with the objective of manufacturing cotton yarns. The Company is one of the leading integrated manufacturers of cotton yarn, processed knit fabrics and knit garments in India. It is engaged in the manufacture of textiles, yarn, fabric, non woven fabrics and garments. It operate in two business segments, namely textiles and others. The other segments comprises of consumer products, which include wipes made of spunlace fabric, which are used in personal hygiene, healthcare.The companys products include cotton yarn, non woven fabrics, knitted fabrics and knitted garment. The company manufacturing units are located at Chhata, Noida and Haridwar. They have state-of-the-art spunlace non woven fabric manufacturing facility at Panoli in Gujarat. The companys consumer products include wet wipes, medical disposables, wound care, home care/ industrial wiping and private labeling. In September 1982, the Company commenced their business. In 1990, it set up a unit for manufacture of Cotton Yarn with 26208 spindles at Chhata, Dist Mathura. In 1993, it expanded the installed capacity to 36288 Spindles. In 1995, it further expanded the installed capacity to 54432 Spindles. Also, the Company entered into knitting business. In May 2005, the company set up Dyeing & Processing plant at Chhata in Uttar Pradesh and started commercial production. During the year 2006-07, the company installed a non-woven Plant at thei
Read More
The Ginni Filaments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd is ₹270.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ginni Filaments Ltd is 417.88 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ginni Filaments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ginni Filaments Ltd is ₹26 and ₹45.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ginni Filaments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.90%, 3 Years at -12.32%, 1 Year at 14.93%, 6 Month at 0.57%, 3 Month at 10.11% and 1 Month at 6.93%.
