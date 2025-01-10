Ginni Filaments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.65
85.65
85.65
81.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.99
193.24
207.06
157.48
Net Worth
194.64
278.89
292.71
238.66
Minority Interest
Debt
78.24
255.72
327.5
231.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.23
37.71
37.76
36.3
Total Liabilities
294.11
572.32
657.97
506.53
Fixed Assets
124.83
266.09
271.55
219.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.28
35.62
33.14
33.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.45
18.21
8.49
12.82
Networking Capital
107
248.13
339.15
236.33
Inventories
50.2
162.14
258.03
179.56
Inventory Days
84.19
Sundry Debtors
59.92
93.57
145.29
103.76
Debtor Days
48.65
Other Current Assets
62.9
74.83
63.02
42.74
Sundry Creditors
-41.61
-39.85
-81.76
-36.33
Creditor Days
17.03
Other Current Liabilities
-24.41
-42.56
-45.43
-53.4
Cash
21.55
4.28
5.63
4.48
Total Assets
294.11
572.33
657.96
506.55
