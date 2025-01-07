Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
778.41
788.36
808.18
702.99
yoy growth (%)
-1.26
-2.45
14.96
-8.04
Raw materials
-440.27
-486.69
-519.79
-416.57
As % of sales
56.56
61.73
64.31
59.25
Employee costs
-61.53
-61.36
-59.38
-54.09
As % of sales
7.9
7.78
7.34
7.69
Other costs
-166.23
-180.82
-177.55
-179.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.35
22.93
21.96
25.51
Operating profit
110.37
59.46
51.44
52.94
OPM
14.17
7.54
6.36
7.53
Depreciation
-24.79
-25.89
-25.72
-25.63
Interest expense
-27.11
-32.99
-33.46
-30.12
Other income
2.59
3.14
4.26
5
Profit before tax
61.05
3.71
-3.47
2.18
Taxes
-22.16
-3.52
-0.01
0.46
Tax rate
-36.3
-94.84
0.45
21.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.88
0.19
-3.49
2.65
Exceptional items
2.4
5.5
0
0
Net profit
41.29
5.69
-3.49
2.65
yoy growth (%)
624.58
-263.08
-231.55
-83.54
NPM
5.3
0.72
-0.43
0.37
