Ginni Filaments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.42
(1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

778.41

788.36

808.18

702.99

yoy growth (%)

-1.26

-2.45

14.96

-8.04

Raw materials

-440.27

-486.69

-519.79

-416.57

As % of sales

56.56

61.73

64.31

59.25

Employee costs

-61.53

-61.36

-59.38

-54.09

As % of sales

7.9

7.78

7.34

7.69

Other costs

-166.23

-180.82

-177.55

-179.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.35

22.93

21.96

25.51

Operating profit

110.37

59.46

51.44

52.94

OPM

14.17

7.54

6.36

7.53

Depreciation

-24.79

-25.89

-25.72

-25.63

Interest expense

-27.11

-32.99

-33.46

-30.12

Other income

2.59

3.14

4.26

5

Profit before tax

61.05

3.71

-3.47

2.18

Taxes

-22.16

-3.52

-0.01

0.46

Tax rate

-36.3

-94.84

0.45

21.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.88

0.19

-3.49

2.65

Exceptional items

2.4

5.5

0

0

Net profit

41.29

5.69

-3.49

2.65

yoy growth (%)

624.58

-263.08

-231.55

-83.54

NPM

5.3

0.72

-0.43

0.37

