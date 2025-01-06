Ginni Filaments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
61.05
3.71
-3.47
2.18
Depreciation
-24.79
-25.89
-25.72
-25.63
Tax paid
-22.16
-3.52
-0.01
0.46
Working capital
-11.96
44.36
5
22.46
Other operating items
Operating
2.13
18.65
-24.2
-0.51
Capital expenditure
16.57
10.51
13.17
32.89
Free cash flow
18.7
29.16
-11.03
32.37
Equity raised
241.58
217.41
219.9
210.82
Investing
0
0
4.62
0
Financing
78.45
162.26
103.47
124.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
338.73
408.83
316.95
368.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.