Ginni Filaments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.11
(-6.66%)
Jan 6, 2025

Ginni Filaments FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

61.05

3.71

-3.47

2.18

Depreciation

-24.79

-25.89

-25.72

-25.63

Tax paid

-22.16

-3.52

-0.01

0.46

Working capital

-11.96

44.36

5

22.46

Other operating items

Operating

2.13

18.65

-24.2

-0.51

Capital expenditure

16.57

10.51

13.17

32.89

Free cash flow

18.7

29.16

-11.03

32.37

Equity raised

241.58

217.41

219.9

210.82

Investing

0

0

4.62

0

Financing

78.45

162.26

103.47

124.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

338.73

408.83

316.95

368.16

