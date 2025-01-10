To The Members of Ginni Filaments Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ginni Filaments Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Evaluation of Pending litigations before various forums (Refer note no. 15 & 37 of the financial statements) The Company has pending litigations before various forums which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. In view of the significance of the matter, our audit procedures in this area includes the review of the following: (i) We have obtained the details of the litigations pending before various forums for the year ended March 31, 2024 from the management. (ii) We have reviewed basis of assumptions made by the management in relation to the ongoing proceedings. (iii) We have had verbal discussions with internal and external legal experts of the Company and evaluated whether the stands taken by the management required any change. Based on the above procedures, we found that the managements assessment to be reasonable. Pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement dated January 24, 2024 entered with RSWM Limited, the Company transferred its Spinning, Knitting and Processing Undertaking as a going concern on a slump sale basis with effect from 16 February 2024, Consequent to the above, the resultant loss of INR 15.20 crores has been recognised under Exceptional Items. Our audit Procedure include the following: (i) Performed inquiry procedures with the key managerial persons of the Company with reference to above said transfer. (ii) Obtained and read the minutes of board of directors and shareholders, business transfer agreement (BTA). (iii) Evaluating whether the measurement, recognition and disclosure of the said transaction is in line with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. The net results of Spinning, Knitting and Processing Undertaking (‘transferred undertaking) has been disclosed separately as discontinued operation as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105 Asset Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the Companys Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended March 31, 2024 pertains to its continuing operations only and for that purpose the statement of profit and loss for the year ended March 31,2023 have been restated accordingly. (iv) Review of disclosures provided in the financial statements in this regard.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and

Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence thatissufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the

Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to the modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financialstatementsmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in

Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section

164(2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; g. With respect to other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial note 37 and 47 to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company("UltimateBeneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalfoftheFundingParty("UltimateBeneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which include test check, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its

31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) booksofaccountforthefinancial facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Company (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000561N Sd/- Vardhman Doogar Partner Membership No. 517347 UDIN: 24517347BKALHB7502

Date: 20th May 2024 Place: Noida

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ginni Filaments Limited of even date)

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: -a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-to-use assets to cover all the assets once every three year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. Based on our examination, title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included

Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate (In respect of inventories lying with third parties, they have substantially been confirmed discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of the audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns or statements with including revised filed by the company with the banks, which are generally in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company. iii. (a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan and advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships during the year.

(b) In respect of the investment made, the terms and conditions under which such investment was made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) No loans and advances in the nature of loan given by the company, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) are not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statute UP Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Nature of dues Entry Tax Forum where dispute is pending High Court, Allahabad Period(s) to which the amount relates FY 1999-2000 to 2000- 01 and FY 2003-04 to 2004-05 Amount involved ( in Lacs) 47.39 Amount Paid ( in Lacs) 36.02 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) AY 2008-09 14.19 2.83 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) AY 2020-21 1551.70 317.46 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) AY 2022-23 237.02 - Electricity Duty Act 1952 Levy of Electricity Duty Surcharge District Court, Mathura FY 1997-98 12.19 1.44

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account. ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the

Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on the overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on the short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) There is no subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) There is no subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenture and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the company. xi. (a) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section

143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 was not required to be filed.Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanation and records made available by the company, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, there are two core investment companies as the part of the Group. xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year amounting to Rs. 6,101.79 lacs and no cash loss has been incurred immediately preceding financial year covered by our audit. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the

Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amount remaining unspent in pursuant to ongoing project under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

For Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000561N Sd/- Vardhman Doogar Partner Membership No. 517347 UDIN: 24517347BKALHB7502

Date: 20th May 2024 Place: Noida

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Ginni Filaments Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ginni Filaments Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") .

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed thereliabilityoffinancial for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000561N Sd/- Vardhman Doogar Partner Membership No. 517347 UDIN: 24517347BKALHB7502