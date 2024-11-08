|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider unaudited financial year for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Quarter result for 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the audited financial result for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Quarterly and annual audited financial results for the period ended on 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Change of Registered office subject to approval of shareholders
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider unaudited financial results for quarter and Nine month ended 31st December 2023. Financial Result for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
