Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider unaudited financial year for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Quarter result for 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 8 May 2024

GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the audited financial result for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Quarterly and annual audited financial results for the period ended on 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Change of Registered office subject to approval of shareholders

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024