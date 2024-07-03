Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹791
Prev. Close₹784.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹127.76
Day's High₹791.05
Day's Low₹760.1
52 Week's High₹986
52 Week's Low₹565
Book Value₹381.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,577.71
P/E30.13
EPS26.03
Divi. Yield2.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.73
20.73
20.73
20.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
775.49
756.03
666.63
583.36
Net Worth
796.22
776.76
687.36
604.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
622.01
725.61
645.96
578.45
yoy growth (%)
-14.27
12.33
11.67
-6.93
Raw materials
-330.98
-383.13
-374.51
-327.92
As % of sales
53.21
52.8
57.97
56.68
Employee costs
-59.88
-69.61
-53.06
-49.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
88.02
85.52
89.86
64.71
Depreciation
-34.2
-33.4
-20.96
-24.73
Tax paid
-21.72
-22.83
-30.14
-20.55
Working capital
24.28
13.37
9.45
-45.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.27
12.33
11.67
-6.93
Op profit growth
-7.12
23.36
30.54
-36.08
EBIT growth
-0.98
5.08
27.62
-27.53
Net profit growth
5.75
4.97
35.24
-25.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,061.91
1,117.71
904.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,061.91
1,117.71
904.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
27.5
20.83
25.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jawahar Lal Oswal
Executive Director
Sandeep Jain
Executive Director
Ruchika Oswal
Executive Director
Monica Oswal
Executive Director
Rishabh Oswal
Independent Director
Dinesh Gogna
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Singla
Independent Director
Manisha Gupta
Independent Director
Alok Kumar Misra
Independent Director
Roshan Lal Behl
Independent Director
Manikant Prasad Singh
Independent Director
PARVINDER SINGH PRUTHI
Independent Director
Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi
Independent Director
Prem Lata Singla
Independent Director
Anchal Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Yash Paul Sachdeva
Reports by Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
Summary
Monte Carlo Fashions Limited was incorporated on July 1, 2008 in Ludhiana, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The Company is one of the leading branded apparel companies and is presently engaged in manufacturing of designer woolen/ cotton readymade apparels and trading of readymade apparels including blankets under its brand MONTE CARLO which has also been recognised as a Superbrand. The company has a strong distribution network with a wide presence across India through 2,500 plus Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs), 235 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and 283 National Chain Stores (NCS) as at March 31, 2018. Majority of the companys revenues comes from MBOs and franchise EBOs where the company primarily sells on pre-orders and outright basis.Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd was launched in 1984 by Oswal Woolen Mills Ltd, the flagship company of Nahar group. The launch was a significant step in the evolution of branded garment industry in India. Since then, it has been catering to the ever-growing demands of the Clothing and Fashion industry.The brand has gained the ISO 9001: 2000 certifications and has been felicitated by the International Wool Secretariat with the prestigious Best Exhibited Product award. It has also emerged as the No. 1 brand in the mens wear category in a survey conducted in the summer of 2009 by Images-ORG-MARG. In 2011, the branded apparel business of the parent company, Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd.
Read More
The Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹761 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is ₹1577.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is 30.13 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is ₹565 and ₹986 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.37%, 3 Years at 8.98%, 1 Year at 11.24%, 6 Month at 26.39%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -14.77%.
