iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Share Price

761
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open791
  • Day's High791.05
  • 52 Wk High986
  • Prev. Close784.45
  • Day's Low760.1
  • 52 Wk Low 565
  • Turnover (lac)127.76
  • P/E30.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value381.52
  • EPS26.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,577.71
  • Div. Yield2.55
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

791

Prev. Close

784.45

Turnover(Lac.)

127.76

Day's High

791.05

Day's Low

760.1

52 Week's High

986

52 Week's Low

565

Book Value

381.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,577.71

P/E

30.13

EPS

26.03

Divi. Yield

2.55

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.16%

Non-Promoter- 3.27%

Institutions: 3.27%

Non-Institutions: 23.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.73

20.73

20.73

20.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

775.49

756.03

666.63

583.36

Net Worth

796.22

776.76

687.36

604.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

622.01

725.61

645.96

578.45

yoy growth (%)

-14.27

12.33

11.67

-6.93

Raw materials

-330.98

-383.13

-374.51

-327.92

As % of sales

53.21

52.8

57.97

56.68

Employee costs

-59.88

-69.61

-53.06

-49.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

88.02

85.52

89.86

64.71

Depreciation

-34.2

-33.4

-20.96

-24.73

Tax paid

-21.72

-22.83

-30.14

-20.55

Working capital

24.28

13.37

9.45

-45.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.27

12.33

11.67

-6.93

Op profit growth

-7.12

23.36

30.54

-36.08

EBIT growth

-0.98

5.08

27.62

-27.53

Net profit growth

5.75

4.97

35.24

-25.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,061.91

1,117.71

904.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,061.91

1,117.71

904.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

27.5

20.83

25.2

View Annually Results

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jawahar Lal Oswal

Executive Director

Sandeep Jain

Executive Director

Ruchika Oswal

Executive Director

Monica Oswal

Executive Director

Rishabh Oswal

Independent Director

Dinesh Gogna

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Singla

Independent Director

Manisha Gupta

Independent Director

Alok Kumar Misra

Independent Director

Roshan Lal Behl

Independent Director

Manikant Prasad Singh

Independent Director

PARVINDER SINGH PRUTHI

Independent Director

Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi

Independent Director

Prem Lata Singla

Independent Director

Anchal Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Yash Paul Sachdeva

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

Summary

Monte Carlo Fashions Limited was incorporated on July 1, 2008 in Ludhiana, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The Company is one of the leading branded apparel companies and is presently engaged in manufacturing of designer woolen/ cotton readymade apparels and trading of readymade apparels including blankets under its brand MONTE CARLO which has also been recognised as a Superbrand. The company has a strong distribution network with a wide presence across India through 2,500 plus Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs), 235 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and 283 National Chain Stores (NCS) as at March 31, 2018. Majority of the companys revenues comes from MBOs and franchise EBOs where the company primarily sells on pre-orders and outright basis.Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd was launched in 1984 by Oswal Woolen Mills Ltd, the flagship company of Nahar group. The launch was a significant step in the evolution of branded garment industry in India. Since then, it has been catering to the ever-growing demands of the Clothing and Fashion industry.The brand has gained the ISO 9001: 2000 certifications and has been felicitated by the International Wool Secretariat with the prestigious Best Exhibited Product award. It has also emerged as the No. 1 brand in the mens wear category in a survey conducted in the summer of 2009 by Images-ORG-MARG. In 2011, the branded apparel business of the parent company, Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹761 today.

What is the Market Cap of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is ₹1577.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is 30.13 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is ₹565 and ₹986 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd?

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.37%, 3 Years at 8.98%, 1 Year at 11.24%, 6 Month at 26.39%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -14.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 3.28 %
Public - 23.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.