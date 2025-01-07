Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
622.01
725.61
645.96
578.45
yoy growth (%)
-14.27
12.33
11.67
-6.93
Raw materials
-330.98
-383.13
-374.51
-327.92
As % of sales
53.21
52.8
57.97
56.68
Employee costs
-59.88
-69.61
-53.06
-49.23
As % of sales
9.62
9.59
8.21
8.51
Other costs
-115.58
-148.43
-117.52
-124.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.58
20.45
18.19
21.44
Operating profit
115.56
124.42
100.86
77.26
OPM
18.57
17.14
15.61
13.35
Depreciation
-34.2
-33.4
-20.96
-24.73
Interest expense
-13.51
-17.01
-7.71
-11.74
Other income
20.17
11.51
17.68
23.93
Profit before tax
88.02
85.52
89.86
64.71
Taxes
-21.72
-22.83
-30.14
-20.55
Tax rate
-24.68
-26.7
-33.54
-31.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
66.29
62.69
59.72
44.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
66.29
62.69
59.72
44.15
yoy growth (%)
5.75
4.97
35.24
-25.08
NPM
10.65
8.63
9.24
7.63
