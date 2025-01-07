iifl-logo-icon 1
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

767.05
(4.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

622.01

725.61

645.96

578.45

yoy growth (%)

-14.27

12.33

11.67

-6.93

Raw materials

-330.98

-383.13

-374.51

-327.92

As % of sales

53.21

52.8

57.97

56.68

Employee costs

-59.88

-69.61

-53.06

-49.23

As % of sales

9.62

9.59

8.21

8.51

Other costs

-115.58

-148.43

-117.52

-124.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.58

20.45

18.19

21.44

Operating profit

115.56

124.42

100.86

77.26

OPM

18.57

17.14

15.61

13.35

Depreciation

-34.2

-33.4

-20.96

-24.73

Interest expense

-13.51

-17.01

-7.71

-11.74

Other income

20.17

11.51

17.68

23.93

Profit before tax

88.02

85.52

89.86

64.71

Taxes

-21.72

-22.83

-30.14

-20.55

Tax rate

-24.68

-26.7

-33.54

-31.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

66.29

62.69

59.72

44.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

66.29

62.69

59.72

44.15

yoy growth (%)

5.75

4.97

35.24

-25.08

NPM

10.65

8.63

9.24

7.63

