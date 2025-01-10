Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.73
20.73
20.73
20.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
775.49
756.03
666.63
583.36
Net Worth
796.22
776.76
687.36
604.09
Minority Interest
Debt
381.97
331.44
155.71
118.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.1
1.22
1.19
0
Total Liabilities
1,179.29
1,109.42
844.26
722.42
Fixed Assets
327.67
300.28
234.93
226.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
241.02
242.62
217.44
177.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.52
23.48
14.1
9.12
Networking Capital
576.8
529.46
329.87
268.92
Inventories
434.62
460.42
289.08
201.54
Inventory Days
118.26
Sundry Debtors
370.08
380.18
259.91
229.5
Debtor Days
134.67
Other Current Assets
111.37
77.38
54.43
52.06
Sundry Creditors
-141.47
-193.98
-138.64
-138.76
Creditor Days
81.42
Other Current Liabilities
-197.8
-194.54
-134.91
-75.42
Cash
7.28
13.58
47.92
40.85
Total Assets
1,179.29
1,109.42
844.26
722.42
No Record Found
