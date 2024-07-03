Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
219.7
126
206.52
504.19
212.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.7
126
206.52
504.19
212.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.17
7.28
8.36
5.66
5.97
Total Income
228.87
133.28
214.88
509.85
218.4
Total Expenditure
191.35
128.4
216.41
382.32
178.36
PBIDT
37.52
4.88
-1.53
127.53
40.04
Interest
12
9.05
9.67
10.88
9.58
PBDT
25.52
-4.17
-11.2
116.65
30.46
Depreciation
14.61
13.57
13.12
13.94
12.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0.02
-17.72
39.64
0.71
Deferred Tax
2.77
-4.49
11.16
-14.2
3.8
Reported Profit After Tax
8.04
-13.27
-17.76
77.27
13.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.04
-13.27
-17.76
77.27
13.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.04
-13.27
-17.76
77.27
13.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.88
-6.4
-8.57
37.27
6.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.73
20.73
20.73
20.73
20.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.07
3.87
-0.74
25.29
18.84
PBDTM(%)
11.61
-3.3
-5.42
23.13
14.33
PATM(%)
3.65
-10.53
-8.59
15.32
6.24
