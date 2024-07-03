iifl-logo-icon 1
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Quarterly Results

773.55
(5.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

219.7

126

206.52

504.19

212.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

219.7

126

206.52

504.19

212.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.17

7.28

8.36

5.66

5.97

Total Income

228.87

133.28

214.88

509.85

218.4

Total Expenditure

191.35

128.4

216.41

382.32

178.36

PBIDT

37.52

4.88

-1.53

127.53

40.04

Interest

12

9.05

9.67

10.88

9.58

PBDT

25.52

-4.17

-11.2

116.65

30.46

Depreciation

14.61

13.57

13.12

13.94

12.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0.02

-17.72

39.64

0.71

Deferred Tax

2.77

-4.49

11.16

-14.2

3.8

Reported Profit After Tax

8.04

-13.27

-17.76

77.27

13.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.04

-13.27

-17.76

77.27

13.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.04

-13.27

-17.76

77.27

13.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.88

-6.4

-8.57

37.27

6.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.73

20.73

20.73

20.73

20.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.07

3.87

-0.74

25.29

18.84

PBDTM(%)

11.61

-3.3

-5.42

23.13

14.33

PATM(%)

3.65

-10.53

-8.59

15.32

6.24

