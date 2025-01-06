iifl-logo-icon 1
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

735.95
(-6.18%)
Jan 6, 2025

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

Monte Carlo Fas. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

88.02

85.52

89.86

64.71

Depreciation

-34.2

-33.4

-20.96

-24.73

Tax paid

-21.72

-22.83

-30.14

-20.55

Working capital

24.28

13.37

9.45

-45.9

Other operating items

Operating

56.37

42.65

48.21

-26.49

Capital expenditure

25.51

116.51

12.11

23.69

Free cash flow

81.88

159.16

60.32

-2.8

Equity raised

1,041.5

950.42

930.19

876.06

Investing

43.87

5.31

11.26

67.11

Financing

162.36

61.03

-9.71

-33.06

Dividends paid

0

0

26.07

21.73

Net in cash

1,329.61

1,175.94

1,018.15

929.04

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

