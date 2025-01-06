Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
88.02
85.52
89.86
64.71
Depreciation
-34.2
-33.4
-20.96
-24.73
Tax paid
-21.72
-22.83
-30.14
-20.55
Working capital
24.28
13.37
9.45
-45.9
Other operating items
Operating
56.37
42.65
48.21
-26.49
Capital expenditure
25.51
116.51
12.11
23.69
Free cash flow
81.88
159.16
60.32
-2.8
Equity raised
1,041.5
950.42
930.19
876.06
Investing
43.87
5.31
11.26
67.11
Financing
162.36
61.03
-9.71
-33.06
Dividends paid
0
0
26.07
21.73
Net in cash
1,329.61
1,175.94
1,018.15
929.04
