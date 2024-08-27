iifl-logo-icon 1
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd AGM

672.2
(2.63%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Monte Carlo Fas. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Sep 20245 Aug 2024
We would like to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on August 5, 2024, have inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Copy enclosed) along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Appointed Mr. Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi (DIN: 06713850) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Independent Director. 3. Re-appointed Dr. Roshan Lal Behl (DIN: 06443747), as an Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 years w.e.f. 05.08.2024, 4. The 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Board meeting was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. Fixes Book Closure for the purpose of payment of dividend and 16th Annual General Meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 16th Annual general Meeting of the company. Appointment and Re-appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

