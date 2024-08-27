We would like to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on August 5, 2024, have inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Copy enclosed) along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Appointed Mr. Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi (DIN: 06713850) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Independent Director. 3. Re-appointed Dr. Roshan Lal Behl (DIN: 06443747), as an Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 years w.e.f. 05.08.2024, 4. The 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Board meeting was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. Fixes Book Closure for the purpose of payment of dividend and 16th Annual General Meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 16th Annual general Meeting of the company. Appointment and Re-appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)