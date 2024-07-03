Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Summary

Monte Carlo Fashions Limited was incorporated on July 1, 2008 in Ludhiana, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The Company is one of the leading branded apparel companies and is presently engaged in manufacturing of designer woolen/ cotton readymade apparels and trading of readymade apparels including blankets under its brand MONTE CARLO which has also been recognised as a Superbrand. The company has a strong distribution network with a wide presence across India through 2,500 plus Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs), 235 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and 283 National Chain Stores (NCS) as at March 31, 2018. Majority of the companys revenues comes from MBOs and franchise EBOs where the company primarily sells on pre-orders and outright basis.Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd was launched in 1984 by Oswal Woolen Mills Ltd, the flagship company of Nahar group. The launch was a significant step in the evolution of branded garment industry in India. Since then, it has been catering to the ever-growing demands of the Clothing and Fashion industry.The brand has gained the ISO 9001: 2000 certifications and has been felicitated by the International Wool Secretariat with the prestigious Best Exhibited Product award. It has also emerged as the No. 1 brand in the mens wear category in a survey conducted in the summer of 2009 by Images-ORG-MARG. In 2011, the branded apparel business of the parent company, Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd., was demerged into the Company, effective from April 1, 2011, which retains the ownership of the brand Monte Carlo.In 2014, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,433,016 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 350.43 Crore through Offer for Sale.In April 2014, the company commenced in-house manufacturing of some of its cotton T-shirts, thermals and socks. In 2015, the company launched first outlet in Hyderabad. It also commenced production of socks. It expanded the network of sales by increasing number of exclusive retail outlets/large format stores and distributors.The Company diversified its presence across segments such as Woolens, Cotton, Home furnishings and Kids in year 2017.In 2018, the company launched its Fitness and Fashion wear range in the name of ROCK IT.The Company has diversified presence across various segments. It has created a comprehensive range of wool and cotton, cotton blended, knitted and woven apparels and home furnishing under umbrella brand name Monte Carlo such as Luxuria, Denim, Alpha and Tweens, Rock.It etc. In the cotton segment, it produce T-shirt, Shirts, Denims, Trousers, Suits, and different other garments, apart from that it also produce jackets and coats.The Company is growing its distribution network with a diversified presence across India with 350+ Exclusive Brand Outlets, 2500+ Multi Brand Outlet & distributors, 800+ National Chain Stores and, 300+ Shop-in-Shop stores.