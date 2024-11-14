iifl-logo-icon 1
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

668.65
(-0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Monte Carlo Fas. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would like to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on August 5, 2024, have inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Copy enclosed) along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Appointed Mr. Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi (DIN: 06713850) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Independent Director. 3. Re-appointed Dr. Roshan Lal Behl (DIN: 06443747), as an Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 years w.e.f. 05.08.2024, 4. The 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Board meeting was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Appointment/ Re-appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and take on record the Auditors Report on Financials; and to consider and recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (Copy enclosed), along with the unmodified Auditors Report received from M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2.Recommended a final dividend of Rs 20/-(Rupees Twenty Only) per Equity Share (i.e. 200%) having Face Value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 3. Appointed Mr. Yashpaul Sachdeva (DIN: 02012337) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Independent Director 4. Appointed Mr. Anchal Kumar Jain (DIN: 09546925) as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Independent Director. 5. Appointed M/s S. Tandon & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. 6. Appointed M/s P.S. Dua & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Intiomation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

