Summary

Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Nov.93 and promoted by Naresh Bhandari, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (BHEL) is a garment manufacturing company having vertical production facility to produce High Fashion Cotton Knitted Garments. The Company manufactures garments for leading international and overseas brands and some overseas retail chains. In the international market, it has presence in around 18 countries including quality conscious markets like USA, Canada, UK and the European Union. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and export of knitted hosiery garments such as T-Shirts, Pull Overs, Sweat Shirts, Bermudas, Polo shirts, Track Suits, Payjamas, Lowers, ladies knitted tops with embroidery, and prints etc. Apart from these, it has all in house facilities from yarn and knitting to final finishing and packing. It possesses requisite state of the art infrastructural facilities to produce high end fashion garments.BHEL was formed by taking over the running business of Bhandari Hosiery Exports, a partnership firm, in Jan.94. The promoters also promoted another company named Bhandari Export Industries as a joint venture with PSIDE to manufacture cotton yarn (cap. : 25,000 spindles) under its backward integration programme. The company implemented its project for expansion of its manufacturing facilities for the production and export of cotton knitted garments within the stipulated project cost and according to schedule, which started yielding good result

