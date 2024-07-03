iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Share Price

6.65
(-6.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

  • Open7.1
  • Day's High7.19
  • 52 Wk High11.33
  • Prev. Close7.14
  • Day's Low6.5
  • 52 Wk Low 5.8
  • Turnover (lac)65.97
  • P/E26.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.28
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

7.1

Prev. Close

7.14

Turnover(Lac.)

65.97

Day's High

7.19

Day's Low

6.5

52 Week's High

11.33

52 Week's Low

5.8

Book Value

6.28

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159.63

P/E

26.33

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.02

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 30.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.34

14.65

14.65

14.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.24

72.47

66.9

60.78

Net Worth

99.58

87.12

81.55

75.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

225.79

277.43

248.34

213.63

yoy growth (%)

-18.61

11.71

16.24

7.58

Raw materials

-176.13

-218.34

-204.62

-177.77

As % of sales

78

78.7

82.39

83.21

Employee costs

-9.17

-10.19

-6.69

-5.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.12

6.26

5.91

5.28

Depreciation

-5.39

-5.01

-4.14

-3.07

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.95

-0.95

-1.08

Working capital

8.22

24.65

14.53

6.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.61

11.71

16.24

7.58

Op profit growth

-15.94

22.7

35.22

-15

EBIT growth

-22

23.22

33.84

-18.42

Net profit growth

-68.58

7.15

17.92

3.33

No Record Found

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Vikas Nayyar

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surinder Kumar Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alka Gambhir

Independent Non Exe. Director

Komal Bhalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Nov.93 and promoted by Naresh Bhandari, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (BHEL) is a garment manufacturing company having vertical production facility to produce High Fashion Cotton Knitted Garments. The Company manufactures garments for leading international and overseas brands and some overseas retail chains. In the international market, it has presence in around 18 countries including quality conscious markets like USA, Canada, UK and the European Union. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and export of knitted hosiery garments such as T-Shirts, Pull Overs, Sweat Shirts, Bermudas, Polo shirts, Track Suits, Payjamas, Lowers, ladies knitted tops with embroidery, and prints etc. Apart from these, it has all in house facilities from yarn and knitting to final finishing and packing. It possesses requisite state of the art infrastructural facilities to produce high end fashion garments.BHEL was formed by taking over the running business of Bhandari Hosiery Exports, a partnership firm, in Jan.94. The promoters also promoted another company named Bhandari Export Industries as a joint venture with PSIDE to manufacture cotton yarn (cap. : 25,000 spindles) under its backward integration programme. The company implemented its project for expansion of its manufacturing facilities for the production and export of cotton knitted garments within the stipulated project cost and according to schedule, which started yielding good result
Company FAQs

What is the Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd share price today?

The Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is ₹159.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is 26.33 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is ₹5.8 and ₹11.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd?

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.34%, 3 Years at -8.30%, 1 Year at 17.24%, 6 Month at -8.34%, 3 Month at 5.93% and 1 Month at -9.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.98 %

