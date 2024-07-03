Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹7.1
Prev. Close₹7.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.97
Day's High₹7.19
Day's Low₹6.5
52 Week's High₹11.33
52 Week's Low₹5.8
Book Value₹6.28
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159.63
P/E26.33
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.34
14.65
14.65
14.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.24
72.47
66.9
60.78
Net Worth
99.58
87.12
81.55
75.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
225.79
277.43
248.34
213.63
yoy growth (%)
-18.61
11.71
16.24
7.58
Raw materials
-176.13
-218.34
-204.62
-177.77
As % of sales
78
78.7
82.39
83.21
Employee costs
-9.17
-10.19
-6.69
-5.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.12
6.26
5.91
5.28
Depreciation
-5.39
-5.01
-4.14
-3.07
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.95
-0.95
-1.08
Working capital
8.22
24.65
14.53
6.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.61
11.71
16.24
7.58
Op profit growth
-15.94
22.7
35.22
-15
EBIT growth
-22
23.22
33.84
-18.42
Net profit growth
-68.58
7.15
17.92
3.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Vikas Nayyar
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surinder Kumar Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alka Gambhir
Independent Non Exe. Director
Komal Bhalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Tiwari
Reports by Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Nov.93 and promoted by Naresh Bhandari, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (BHEL) is a garment manufacturing company having vertical production facility to produce High Fashion Cotton Knitted Garments. The Company manufactures garments for leading international and overseas brands and some overseas retail chains. In the international market, it has presence in around 18 countries including quality conscious markets like USA, Canada, UK and the European Union. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and export of knitted hosiery garments such as T-Shirts, Pull Overs, Sweat Shirts, Bermudas, Polo shirts, Track Suits, Payjamas, Lowers, ladies knitted tops with embroidery, and prints etc. Apart from these, it has all in house facilities from yarn and knitting to final finishing and packing. It possesses requisite state of the art infrastructural facilities to produce high end fashion garments.BHEL was formed by taking over the running business of Bhandari Hosiery Exports, a partnership firm, in Jan.94. The promoters also promoted another company named Bhandari Export Industries as a joint venture with PSIDE to manufacture cotton yarn (cap. : 25,000 spindles) under its backward integration programme. The company implemented its project for expansion of its manufacturing facilities for the production and export of cotton knitted garments within the stipulated project cost and according to schedule, which started yielding good result
Read More
The Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is ₹159.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is 26.33 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is ₹5.8 and ₹11.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.34%, 3 Years at -8.30%, 1 Year at 17.24%, 6 Month at -8.34%, 3 Month at 5.93% and 1 Month at -9.85%.
