Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.8
(2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

225.79

277.43

248.34

213.63

yoy growth (%)

-18.61

11.71

16.24

7.58

Raw materials

-176.13

-218.34

-204.62

-177.77

As % of sales

78

78.7

82.39

83.21

Employee costs

-9.17

-10.19

-6.69

-5.01

As % of sales

4.06

3.67

2.69

2.34

Other costs

-22.5

-27.49

-19.58

-17.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.96

9.91

7.88

8.4

Operating profit

17.98

21.39

17.43

12.89

OPM

7.96

7.71

7.02

6.03

Depreciation

-5.39

-5.01

-4.14

-3.07

Interest expense

-10.73

-10.22

-7.46

-4.71

Other income

0.27

0.1

0.08

0.17

Profit before tax

2.12

6.26

5.91

5.28

Taxes

-0.45

-0.95

-0.95

-1.08

Tax rate

-21.36

-15.17

-16.13

-20.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.66

5.31

4.95

4.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.66

5.31

4.95

4.2

yoy growth (%)

-68.58

7.15

17.92

3.33

NPM

0.73

1.91

1.99

1.96

