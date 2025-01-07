Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
225.79
277.43
248.34
213.63
yoy growth (%)
-18.61
11.71
16.24
7.58
Raw materials
-176.13
-218.34
-204.62
-177.77
As % of sales
78
78.7
82.39
83.21
Employee costs
-9.17
-10.19
-6.69
-5.01
As % of sales
4.06
3.67
2.69
2.34
Other costs
-22.5
-27.49
-19.58
-17.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.96
9.91
7.88
8.4
Operating profit
17.98
21.39
17.43
12.89
OPM
7.96
7.71
7.02
6.03
Depreciation
-5.39
-5.01
-4.14
-3.07
Interest expense
-10.73
-10.22
-7.46
-4.71
Other income
0.27
0.1
0.08
0.17
Profit before tax
2.12
6.26
5.91
5.28
Taxes
-0.45
-0.95
-0.95
-1.08
Tax rate
-21.36
-15.17
-16.13
-20.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.66
5.31
4.95
4.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.66
5.31
4.95
4.2
yoy growth (%)
-68.58
7.15
17.92
3.33
NPM
0.73
1.91
1.99
1.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.