Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.65
(-6.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Bhandari Hosiery FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.12

6.26

5.91

5.28

Depreciation

-5.39

-5.01

-4.14

-3.07

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.95

-0.95

-1.08

Working capital

8.22

24.65

14.53

6.16

Other operating items

Operating

4.49

24.94

15.34

7.29

Capital expenditure

-0.29

18.15

14.75

7.13

Free cash flow

4.19

43.09

30.09

14.43

Equity raised

118.37

102.88

88.53

80.53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

213.24

186.87

155.14

95.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0.14

0.14

Net in cash

335.8

332.85

273.92

190.32

