Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.12
6.26
5.91
5.28
Depreciation
-5.39
-5.01
-4.14
-3.07
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.95
-0.95
-1.08
Working capital
8.22
24.65
14.53
6.16
Other operating items
Operating
4.49
24.94
15.34
7.29
Capital expenditure
-0.29
18.15
14.75
7.13
Free cash flow
4.19
43.09
30.09
14.43
Equity raised
118.37
102.88
88.53
80.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
213.24
186.87
155.14
95.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0.14
0.14
Net in cash
335.8
332.85
273.92
190.32
