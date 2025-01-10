Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.34
14.65
14.65
14.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.24
72.47
66.9
60.78
Net Worth
99.58
87.12
81.55
75.43
Minority Interest
Debt
121.92
104.32
103.21
108.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.22
3.63
3.88
3.84
Total Liabilities
225.72
195.07
188.64
187.56
Fixed Assets
78.89
53.1
55.52
62.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.69
1.72
0
0
Networking Capital
144.52
138.76
130.61
123.27
Inventories
85.67
79.66
74.1
76.58
Inventory Days
123.79
Sundry Debtors
59.45
68.56
69.01
51.18
Debtor Days
82.73
Other Current Assets
24.36
12.72
16.69
15.24
Sundry Creditors
-17.96
-12.72
-11.97
-8.58
Creditor Days
13.86
Other Current Liabilities
-7
-9.46
-17.22
-11.15
Cash
0.64
1.5
2.5
2.25
Total Assets
225.74
195.08
188.63
187.56
