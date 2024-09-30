Board recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.01/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1 each for FY 23-24. Members of the Company approved final dividend for the FY 23-24 @ 2% i.e. Rs. 0.02/- per fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each at the AGM held on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)