|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|0.02
|2
|Final
|Board recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.01/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1 each for FY 23-24. Members of the Company approved final dividend for the FY 23-24 @ 2% i.e. Rs. 0.02/- per fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each at the AGM held on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
