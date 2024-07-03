Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Nov.93 and promoted by Naresh Bhandari, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (BHEL) is a garment manufacturing company having vertical production facility to produce High Fashion Cotton Knitted Garments. The Company manufactures garments for leading international and overseas brands and some overseas retail chains. In the international market, it has presence in around 18 countries including quality conscious markets like USA, Canada, UK and the European Union. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and export of knitted hosiery garments such as T-Shirts, Pull Overs, Sweat Shirts, Bermudas, Polo shirts, Track Suits, Payjamas, Lowers, ladies knitted tops with embroidery, and prints etc. Apart from these, it has all in house facilities from yarn and knitting to final finishing and packing. It possesses requisite state of the art infrastructural facilities to produce high end fashion garments.BHEL was formed by taking over the running business of Bhandari Hosiery Exports, a partnership firm, in Jan.94. The promoters also promoted another company named Bhandari Export Industries as a joint venture with PSIDE to manufacture cotton yarn (cap. : 25,000 spindles) under its backward integration programme. The company implemented its project for expansion of its manufacturing facilities for the production and export of cotton knitted garments within the stipulated project cost and according to schedule, which started yielding good results.During year 2018-19, the Company undertook its second phase of expansion in dyeing and fabric processing unit by installing imported high technology fabric dyeing machines, fabric stenter , circular knitting machines, automatic color mixing and dispenser machine, collar knitting machines, high power brushing machines and heat recovery unit. It introduced RO/ZLD Plant.During the year 2019-20, the Company undertook its third phase of expansion in dyeing and fabric processing unit by installing imported high technology fabric dyeing machines, fabric stenter, fabric compacter, slitopener ,Thermopack and Steam Generator. It also undertook implementation of UF Plant to save water and make industry more environment friendly. In 2023, it launched Rotary PrintingMachine costing Rs. 28.75 Cr.