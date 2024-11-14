Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as at 30th September, 2024 and the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company as approved by Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14.08.2024 considered and approved the requests received from Mrs. Mamta Bhandari, Mr. Shiva Bhandari and Mr. Ankit Bhandari, persons belonging to promoter and promoter group, seeking reclassification from promoter and promoter group category to public category in accordance to Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 subject to the approval of members of the Company and stock exchanges namely NSE and BSE. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and take on record the Auditors Report on the Financials; 2. recommend final dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; Board recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.01/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1 each for FY 23-24. The Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 28th May, 2024, have inter-alia, 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the unmodified Auditors Report received from M/s Raj Gupta & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Recommended a final dividend of Re 0.01/- per Equity Share (i.e. @ l%) having Face Value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Bhambri as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 with immediate effect. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, the Right Issue Committee of the Company in its meeting held on 12th June, 2024 have transacted the following businesses: 1. The Right Issue Committee recorded the in-principle approval received from NSE and BSE for the proposed Right Issue of fully paid Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 48 Cr. 2. The Committee approved issue of 7,66,11,591 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 6.26/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 5.26/- per Equity Share ) for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 47.96 Cr to all existing equity shareholders of the company on right basis in the ratio of 15 shares for every 32 shares held in the company. 3. Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to apply for the equity shares in the right issue. 4. Final Letter of Offer and other Relevant documents in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Draft Letter of Offer in relation to the raising of equity share capital through Right Issue & other matters incidental thereto. 2. To take note of statement of deviation/ variation in utilisation of funds raised in FY 23-24 through Right Issue. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair The Board considered and approved the proposal of raising equity capital through the Right Issue for long term working capital support, to reduce part of the present secured term debts of the company and for General Corporate Purposes through a fresh Right Issue. As recommended by the Right Issue Committee, the members of the Board unanimously approved the Draft Letter Of Offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company aggregating upto Rs. 48 Crores at such ratio, price & terms and conditions as may be determined by the Right Issue Committee of the Board of Directors in this regard, as per the applicable legal provisions, to the existing equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be fixed for the purpose) and on such other terms and conditions as may be mentioned in the Draft Letter Of Offer to be issued by the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 15:00 hrs IST and was concluded at 16:00 hrs IST On the recommendation of Right Issue Committee, The Board considered and approved the Draft Letter Of Offer and issuance of fully paid equity shares through right issue of an amount aggregating upto Rs. 48 crores. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising long term Equity funds with an objective inter alia to reduce the present secured debts of the company through a Rights Issue. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule Ill - Part A), and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024