15:32 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD. (512608) RECORD DATE 19.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 15 (Fifteen) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.5.26 per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 32 (Thirty two) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/06/2024 DR-655/2024-2025 * The full amount of the Issue Price being Rs. 6.26 will be payable on application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.06.2024)