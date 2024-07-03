iifl-logo-icon 1
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Share Price

561.5
(4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open533
  Day's High561.5
  52 Wk High613.2
  Prev. Close536
  Day's Low533
  52 Wk Low 85
  Turnover (lac)3.36
  P/E101.9
  Face Value10
  Book Value95.21
  EPS5.26
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)886.27
  Div. Yield0.14
No Records Found

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

533

Prev. Close

536

Turnover(Lac.)

3.36

Day's High

561.5

Day's Low

533

52 Week's High

613.2

52 Week's Low

85

Book Value

95.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

886.27

P/E

101.9

EPS

5.26

Divi. Yield

0.14

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.82%

Non-Promoter- 11.43%

Institutions: 11.43%

Non-Institutions: 20.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.28

15.28

15.28

15.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.27

96.11

93.15

83.17

Net Worth

118.55

111.39

108.43

98.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

440.98

397.01

537.82

334.42

yoy growth (%)

11.07

-26.18

60.82

21.17

Raw materials

-363.79

-332.76

-454.99

-282.91

As % of sales

82.49

83.81

84.59

84.59

Employee costs

-11.66

-9.55

-9.76

-5.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.37

-1.93

14.58

6.77

Depreciation

-15.4

-13.35

-12.8

-8.34

Tax paid

-2.07

2.05

-1.43

-7.41

Working capital

51.95

-0.79

-5.75

25.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.07

-26.18

60.82

21.17

Op profit growth

50.12

-48.61

73.52

-9.39

EBIT growth

89.89

-66.56

83.07

-22.06

Net profit growth

52.41

-63.21

-1,587.01

-102.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

660.68

442.83

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

660.68

442.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.41

9.05

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pashupati Cotspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Saurin Jagdish Bhai Parikh

Whole-time Director

Trivedi Tushar R

Director

Daksesh Jayantilal Patel

Independent Director

Sandip Aswinbhai Parikh

Independent Director

Sheela Kirtankumar Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisarg Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pashupati Cotspin Ltd

Summary

Pashupati Cotspin Limited was originally formed and registered as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Pashupati Cotspin LLP on January 07, 2013. Further, Pashupati Cotspin LLP was thereafter converted from a Limited Liability Partnership to a Private Limited Company with the name of Pashupati Cotspin Private Limited on July 03, 2017. Later, it converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Pashupati Cotspin Private Limited to Pashupati Cotspin Limited on July 18, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of processing of raw cotton by way of Ginning of cotton, spinning of cotton yarn and delineating Process. The products manufactured include Cotton bales, Cotton yarn and Black Cotton seeds (Delineate Seeds). By setting up of the Ginning and Spinning unit, the company has entered into a forward integration of the Textile industry by manufacturing of cotton yarn to cope up with the changes in the fashion consciousness, development in the cotton textile sector and synchronizing with the initiatives provided by the Central and the State Government.The manufacturing facility of Company is situated at Kadi of Mahesana District in Gujarat state which is close to the rich cotton growing areas of Maharashtra and Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Company has established a capacity of the spindlage of total 25536 spindle, and 56 ginning units. The Company came up with its Initial Public Offer on SME exchange of NSE i.e. NSE Emerge i
Company FAQs

What is the Pashupati Cotspin Ltd share price today?

The Pashupati Cotspin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹561.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is ₹886.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is 101.9 and 5.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pashupati Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is ₹85 and ₹613.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd?

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.28%, 3 Years at 84.82%, 1 Year at 358.12%, 6 Month at 20.27%, 3 Month at 7.41% and 1 Month at 5.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.82 %
Institutions - 11.44 %
Public - 20.74 %

