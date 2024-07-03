SectorTextiles
Open₹533
Prev. Close₹536
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.36
Day's High₹561.5
Day's Low₹533
52 Week's High₹613.2
52 Week's Low₹85
Book Value₹95.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)886.27
P/E101.9
EPS5.26
Divi. Yield0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.28
15.28
15.28
15.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.27
96.11
93.15
83.17
Net Worth
118.55
111.39
108.43
98.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
440.98
397.01
537.82
334.42
yoy growth (%)
11.07
-26.18
60.82
21.17
Raw materials
-363.79
-332.76
-454.99
-282.91
As % of sales
82.49
83.81
84.59
84.59
Employee costs
-11.66
-9.55
-9.76
-5.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.37
-1.93
14.58
6.77
Depreciation
-15.4
-13.35
-12.8
-8.34
Tax paid
-2.07
2.05
-1.43
-7.41
Working capital
51.95
-0.79
-5.75
25.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.07
-26.18
60.82
21.17
Op profit growth
50.12
-48.61
73.52
-9.39
EBIT growth
89.89
-66.56
83.07
-22.06
Net profit growth
52.41
-63.21
-1,587.01
-102.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
660.68
442.83
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
660.68
442.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.41
9.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saurin Jagdish Bhai Parikh
Whole-time Director
Trivedi Tushar R
Director
Daksesh Jayantilal Patel
Independent Director
Sandip Aswinbhai Parikh
Independent Director
Sheela Kirtankumar Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisarg Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pashupati Cotspin Ltd
Summary
Pashupati Cotspin Limited was originally formed and registered as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Pashupati Cotspin LLP on January 07, 2013. Further, Pashupati Cotspin LLP was thereafter converted from a Limited Liability Partnership to a Private Limited Company with the name of Pashupati Cotspin Private Limited on July 03, 2017. Later, it converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Pashupati Cotspin Private Limited to Pashupati Cotspin Limited on July 18, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of processing of raw cotton by way of Ginning of cotton, spinning of cotton yarn and delineating Process. The products manufactured include Cotton bales, Cotton yarn and Black Cotton seeds (Delineate Seeds). By setting up of the Ginning and Spinning unit, the company has entered into a forward integration of the Textile industry by manufacturing of cotton yarn to cope up with the changes in the fashion consciousness, development in the cotton textile sector and synchronizing with the initiatives provided by the Central and the State Government.The manufacturing facility of Company is situated at Kadi of Mahesana District in Gujarat state which is close to the rich cotton growing areas of Maharashtra and Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Company has established a capacity of the spindlage of total 25536 spindle, and 56 ginning units. The Company came up with its Initial Public Offer on SME exchange of NSE i.e. NSE Emerge i
Read More
The Pashupati Cotspin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹561.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is ₹886.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is 101.9 and 5.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pashupati Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd is ₹85 and ₹613.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.28%, 3 Years at 84.82%, 1 Year at 358.12%, 6 Month at 20.27%, 3 Month at 7.41% and 1 Month at 5.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.