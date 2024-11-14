Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Pashupati Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Pashupati Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Pashupati Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 15 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Pashupati Cotspin Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Pashupati Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Pashupati Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 20 May 2024