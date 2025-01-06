Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.37
-1.93
14.58
6.77
Depreciation
-15.4
-13.35
-12.8
-8.34
Tax paid
-2.07
2.05
-1.43
-7.41
Working capital
51.95
-0.79
-5.75
25.87
Other operating items
Operating
41.84
-14.03
-5.4
16.88
Capital expenditure
6.06
8.69
1.41
56.65
Free cash flow
47.9
-5.33
-3.99
73.53
Equity raised
155.84
129.9
90.99
105.13
Investing
0.37
0.18
5.91
0
Financing
54.36
1.33
10.15
89.76
Dividends paid
0.76
0.62
0
0
Net in cash
259.24
126.7
103.06
268.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.