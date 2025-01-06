iifl-logo-icon 1
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

561.5
(4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025

Pashupati Cotsp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.37

-1.93

14.58

6.77

Depreciation

-15.4

-13.35

-12.8

-8.34

Tax paid

-2.07

2.05

-1.43

-7.41

Working capital

51.95

-0.79

-5.75

25.87

Other operating items

Operating

41.84

-14.03

-5.4

16.88

Capital expenditure

6.06

8.69

1.41

56.65

Free cash flow

47.9

-5.33

-3.99

73.53

Equity raised

155.84

129.9

90.99

105.13

Investing

0.37

0.18

5.91

0

Financing

54.36

1.33

10.15

89.76

Dividends paid

0.76

0.62

0

0

Net in cash

259.24

126.7

103.06

268.43

