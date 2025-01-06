Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
440.98
397.01
537.82
334.42
yoy growth (%)
11.07
-26.18
60.82
21.17
Raw materials
-363.79
-332.76
-454.99
-282.91
As % of sales
82.49
83.81
84.59
84.59
Employee costs
-11.66
-9.55
-9.76
-5.88
As % of sales
2.64
2.4
1.81
1.76
Other costs
-32.83
-32.91
-30.68
-21.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.44
8.29
5.7
6.33
Operating profit
32.69
21.77
42.38
24.42
OPM
7.41
5.48
7.88
7.3
Depreciation
-15.4
-13.35
-12.8
-8.34
Interest expense
-12.2
-12.24
-16.25
-10.07
Other income
2.29
1.88
1.27
0.77
Profit before tax
7.37
-1.93
14.58
6.77
Taxes
-2.07
2.05
-1.43
-7.41
Tax rate
-28.11
-106.14
-9.8
-109.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.3
0.11
13.15
-0.63
Exceptional items
0
3.36
-3.69
0
Net profit
5.3
3.48
9.46
-0.63
yoy growth (%)
52.41
-63.21
-1,587.01
-102.8
NPM
1.2
0.87
1.75
-0.19
