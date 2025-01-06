iifl-logo-icon 1
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

561.5
(4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

440.98

397.01

537.82

334.42

yoy growth (%)

11.07

-26.18

60.82

21.17

Raw materials

-363.79

-332.76

-454.99

-282.91

As % of sales

82.49

83.81

84.59

84.59

Employee costs

-11.66

-9.55

-9.76

-5.88

As % of sales

2.64

2.4

1.81

1.76

Other costs

-32.83

-32.91

-30.68

-21.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.44

8.29

5.7

6.33

Operating profit

32.69

21.77

42.38

24.42

OPM

7.41

5.48

7.88

7.3

Depreciation

-15.4

-13.35

-12.8

-8.34

Interest expense

-12.2

-12.24

-16.25

-10.07

Other income

2.29

1.88

1.27

0.77

Profit before tax

7.37

-1.93

14.58

6.77

Taxes

-2.07

2.05

-1.43

-7.41

Tax rate

-28.11

-106.14

-9.8

-109.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.3

0.11

13.15

-0.63

Exceptional items

0

3.36

-3.69

0

Net profit

5.3

3.48

9.46

-0.63

yoy growth (%)

52.41

-63.21

-1,587.01

-102.8

NPM

1.2

0.87

1.75

-0.19

