Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.28
15.28
15.28
15.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.27
96.11
93.15
83.17
Net Worth
118.55
111.39
108.43
98.45
Minority Interest
Debt
150.59
173.29
177.45
150
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.8
6.16
6
7.36
Total Liabilities
277.94
290.84
291.88
255.81
Fixed Assets
135.1
138.02
85.89
95.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.39
34.14
38.8
6.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.46
1.36
Networking Capital
97.45
116.18
162.88
150.67
Inventories
41.38
35.26
61.61
71.37
Inventory Days
59.07
Sundry Debtors
62.04
62.06
50.34
40.08
Debtor Days
33.17
Other Current Assets
26.21
35.49
67.38
49.27
Sundry Creditors
-26.85
-7.74
-5.61
-3.8
Creditor Days
3.14
Other Current Liabilities
-5.33
-8.89
-10.84
-6.25
Cash
1.99
2.5
2.86
1.87
Total Assets
277.93
290.84
291.89
255.81
