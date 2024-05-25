INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Membersof

PASHUPATI COTSPIN LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Pashupati Cotspin Limited (the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Sec. 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 , its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTER RESPONSE TO KEY AUDIT MATTER Measurement and Recognition of State Subsidy Receivable Principal Audit Procedures In terms of the Textile Policy of Government of Gujarat (GOG), the company is eligible for subsidy in the form of refund of state tax (SGST) on sales made from its plant located at Kadi for eligible products. We have performed the following procedures in relation to the Recognition of State Subsidy Receivable with respect to State Tax (SGST): The Government of Gujarat, made certain amendments to modalities for sanction and disbursement of the refund of such taxes under the new GST regime. • Evaluating the design and testing the operating effectiveness of the relevant controls over recognition and assessment of recoverability of the grant recognized under the Textile Policy of GOG. • Discussion with companys legal team, management and external legal counsel, as applicable for their assessment of entitlement of benefits under such scheme. • Engaging our internal specialists to assess relevant historical and recent update passed by the relevant authorities to evaluate the appropriateness of the conclusion reached by the management. • Our tests of detail focused on transactions occurring within proximity of the year end in eligible products, obtaining evidence to support the appropriate timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions set out in Textile Policy by GOG.

Information other than Financial Statements & Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report (but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, and our auditors reports thereon).

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standard and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively or ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:-

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting polices used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable .

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Companyso far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement,dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to or separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note (26) of Part B to Notes to accounts;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 39 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

For and behalf of Mahendra N. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.-105775W CA. Chirag M. Shah Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.-045706 Date: 25/05/2024 UDIN: 24045706BKAJVP9429

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 :

1. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

(a) i. The Company is in the process of maintaining proper records which show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

ii. As the Company does not hold any intangible assets, reporting under clause 3(i) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations received from lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

2. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock statements & book debt statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters, except for the following:

(Amount in lakhs) Quarter Ended As per Books As per Statement Difference Inventory incl. Advance to suppliers Book Debts Inventory incl. Advance to suppliers Book Debts Inventory incl. Advance to suppliers Book Debts June23 3867.5 7,421 5,171.08 7,408.56 (1303.14) 12.59 September23 4,261.37 4,940.38 4,261.37 4,868.34 - 72.04 December23 7193.80 6955.68 6368.46 7,416.58 825.34 (460.90) March24 4,271.85 6,204.08 4,271.85 6,204.08 - -

* These differences are mainly due to following reasons:-

a) Provision of expenses being not considered in statements submitted to bank,

b) Amounts of trade payables and trade receivables are shown net off advances to suppliers and advances from customers respectively in statements submitted to bank.

c) Inventory and Trade Receivables:- Mainly due to change in the basis of valuation of inventories, effects of exchange rate fluctuations, etc. during the course of audit.

3. The Company has made investments in Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. The Company given below guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to other parties, in respect of which :

(a) The Company has provided interest-free unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below:

(Amount in lakhs) Particulars Investments Corporate Guarantee (A) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 16.00 - - Associate Firm 4,235.95 19,579 - Others (employees including KMP) - - (B) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 418.24 - - Associate Firm 3,905.73 19,579 - Others (employees including KMP) - -

(b) The grant of all the above-mentioned loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has provided below guarantee or security jointly and severally as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(Amount in lakhs) Particulars Corporate Guarantee (A) Aggregate amount Corporate Guarantee/ provided during the year: - Associate Firm (Pashupati Texspin Export LLP) 19,579

5. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

6. According to the information and explanation given to us the central government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act,2013. We are of the opinion, that prima facie, the company has maintained prescribed accounts and records. However we have not, made a detailed examination of the same.

7. According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records,

a. The company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except provident fund of Rs..14,742.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, GST and duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. (a) The Company had not defaulted in respect of loans and other borrowings.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company had applied the loans for the purpose for which it has been obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the company has not utilised short-term funds for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of subsidiaries, and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) The Company did not raised loan during the year on pledge of securities, held in its subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

16. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 xvi (d) of the order are not applicable to the company

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, para 3(18) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20.(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 28 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 28 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

For and behalf of Mahendra N. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.-105775W CA. Chirag M. Shah Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.-045706 Date: 25/05/2024 UDIN: 24045706BKAJVP9429

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PASHUPATI COTSPIN LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles , and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies of procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reports issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.