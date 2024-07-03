Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Summary

Pashupati Cotspin Limited was originally formed and registered as a Limited Liability Partnership in the name and style of Pashupati Cotspin LLP on January 07, 2013. Further, Pashupati Cotspin LLP was thereafter converted from a Limited Liability Partnership to a Private Limited Company with the name of Pashupati Cotspin Private Limited on July 03, 2017. Later, it converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Pashupati Cotspin Private Limited to Pashupati Cotspin Limited on July 18, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of processing of raw cotton by way of Ginning of cotton, spinning of cotton yarn and delineating Process. The products manufactured include Cotton bales, Cotton yarn and Black Cotton seeds (Delineate Seeds). By setting up of the Ginning and Spinning unit, the company has entered into a forward integration of the Textile industry by manufacturing of cotton yarn to cope up with the changes in the fashion consciousness, development in the cotton textile sector and synchronizing with the initiatives provided by the Central and the State Government.The manufacturing facility of Company is situated at Kadi of Mahesana District in Gujarat state which is close to the rich cotton growing areas of Maharashtra and Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Company has established a capacity of the spindlage of total 25536 spindle, and 56 ginning units. The Company came up with its Initial Public Offer on SME exchange of NSE i.e. NSE Emerge in August, 2017 by issuance of 27,84,000 Equity Shares and by raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs 20.88 Crores. In the year 2020, the Company diversified into the pharmaceutical sector with the incorporation of Uniza.