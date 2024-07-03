iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AYM Syntex Ltd Share Price

248
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open261.94
  • Day's High261.94
  • 52 Wk High326.11
  • Prev. Close258.65
  • Day's Low245.71
  • 52 Wk Low 69.5
  • Turnover (lac)45.65
  • P/E80.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.76
  • EPS3.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,450.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AYM Syntex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

261.94

Prev. Close

258.65

Turnover(Lac.)

45.65

Day's High

261.94

Day's Low

245.71

52 Week's High

326.11

52 Week's Low

69.5

Book Value

97.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,450.78

P/E

80.09

EPS

3.24

Divi. Yield

0

AYM Syntex Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

AYM Syntex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AYM Syntex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:48 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.99%

Non-Promoter- 3.51%

Institutions: 3.51%

Non-Institutions: 30.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AYM Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.63

50.35

50.15

50.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

373.2

369.9

359.82

307.62

Net Worth

423.83

420.25

409.97

357.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

947.41

1,027.97

850.41

779.34

yoy growth (%)

-7.83

20.87

9.11

-2.69

Raw materials

-497.81

-565.21

-484.32

-407.07

As % of sales

52.54

54.98

56.95

52.23

Employee costs

-62.42

-61.71

-65.79

-58.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.38

14.62

8.43

48.09

Depreciation

-42.69

-44.77

-32.97

-30.27

Tax paid

-3.29

7.22

-0.43

-7.55

Working capital

-8.78

-5.07

47.44

3.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.83

20.87

9.11

-2.69

Op profit growth

-3.08

47.89

-34.48

-7.84

EBIT growth

-2.63

45.39

-48.65

-16.12

Net profit growth

-19.02

117.55

-80.26

-15.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

1,358.16

1,457.78

279.77

267.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,358.16

1,457.78

279.77

267.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.92

7.87

6.21

1.01

View Annually Results

AYM Syntex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AYM Syntex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R R Mandawewala

Managing Director & CEO

Abhishek Mandawewala

Whole-time Director

Khushboo Abhishek Mandawewala

Independent Director

K N Patel

Independent Director

Harsh Bhuta

Independent Director

Mala Todarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AYM Syntex Ltd

Summary

AYM Syntex Ltd., incorporated on 31 Mar.83 as Kothari Leasing, the company changed its name to Kothari Polyesters on 15 Mar.91 and to Welspun Syntex (WSL) on 26 Jul.91. The company was promoted by G R Goenka, B K Goenka, S K Goenka and R R Mandawewala. Welspun Syntex Limited was renamed as AYM Syntex Ltd with effect from 18th December 2015. WSL is engaged in texturising, draw twisting and twisting of polyester yarns. It set up a texturising unit at Silvassa in 1988 at a capital outlay of Rs 1.58 cr. Thereafter, more machines were added for twisting and draw twisting. WSLs other unit is located at Palghar (Thane district), Maharashtra. In Jun.95, the company started production of texturised polyester yarn. For its expansion cum diversification of polyester texturised yarn the company came into rights issue of Rs.6.78 crores in 1994.WSL has expanded its activities by installing four texturising machines, three draw twisting machines and a sizing machine at Silvassa. The texturising capacity has been increased from 2500 to 6500 tpa. The Speciality Polyester Filament Yarn Project at Rakholi, Silvassa is under implementation. In addition to this, 5 texturising machines with an installed capacity of 3500 MTPA have been installed.The company took up an expansion scheme of install 8 nos Himson SDS 700 texturising machines along with related utilities at a cost of Rs 14.25 cr. Out of these, 3 machines with utilities have come to the site and became operational.The company developed Do
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AYM Syntex Ltd share price today?

The AYM Syntex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹248 today.

What is the Market Cap of AYM Syntex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AYM Syntex Ltd is ₹1450.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AYM Syntex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AYM Syntex Ltd is 80.09 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AYM Syntex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AYM Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AYM Syntex Ltd is ₹69.5 and ₹326.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AYM Syntex Ltd?

AYM Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.70%, 3 Years at 37.68%, 1 Year at 270.29%, 6 Month at 135.80%, 3 Month at 16.51% and 1 Month at -1.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AYM Syntex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AYM Syntex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.99 %
Institutions - 3.52 %
Public - 30.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AYM Syntex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.