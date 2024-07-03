SectorTextiles
Open₹261.94
Prev. Close₹258.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.65
Day's High₹261.94
Day's Low₹245.71
52 Week's High₹326.11
52 Week's Low₹69.5
Book Value₹97.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,450.78
P/E80.09
EPS3.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.63
50.35
50.15
50.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
373.2
369.9
359.82
307.62
Net Worth
423.83
420.25
409.97
357.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
947.41
1,027.97
850.41
779.34
yoy growth (%)
-7.83
20.87
9.11
-2.69
Raw materials
-497.81
-565.21
-484.32
-407.07
As % of sales
52.54
54.98
56.95
52.23
Employee costs
-62.42
-61.71
-65.79
-58.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.38
14.62
8.43
48.09
Depreciation
-42.69
-44.77
-32.97
-30.27
Tax paid
-3.29
7.22
-0.43
-7.55
Working capital
-8.78
-5.07
47.44
3.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.83
20.87
9.11
-2.69
Op profit growth
-3.08
47.89
-34.48
-7.84
EBIT growth
-2.63
45.39
-48.65
-16.12
Net profit growth
-19.02
117.55
-80.26
-15.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1,358.16
1,457.78
279.77
267.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,358.16
1,457.78
279.77
267.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.92
7.87
6.21
1.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R R Mandawewala
Managing Director & CEO
Abhishek Mandawewala
Whole-time Director
Khushboo Abhishek Mandawewala
Independent Director
K N Patel
Independent Director
Harsh Bhuta
Independent Director
Mala Todarwal
Summary
AYM Syntex Ltd., incorporated on 31 Mar.83 as Kothari Leasing, the company changed its name to Kothari Polyesters on 15 Mar.91 and to Welspun Syntex (WSL) on 26 Jul.91. The company was promoted by G R Goenka, B K Goenka, S K Goenka and R R Mandawewala. Welspun Syntex Limited was renamed as AYM Syntex Ltd with effect from 18th December 2015. WSL is engaged in texturising, draw twisting and twisting of polyester yarns. It set up a texturising unit at Silvassa in 1988 at a capital outlay of Rs 1.58 cr. Thereafter, more machines were added for twisting and draw twisting. WSLs other unit is located at Palghar (Thane district), Maharashtra. In Jun.95, the company started production of texturised polyester yarn. For its expansion cum diversification of polyester texturised yarn the company came into rights issue of Rs.6.78 crores in 1994.WSL has expanded its activities by installing four texturising machines, three draw twisting machines and a sizing machine at Silvassa. The texturising capacity has been increased from 2500 to 6500 tpa. The Speciality Polyester Filament Yarn Project at Rakholi, Silvassa is under implementation. In addition to this, 5 texturising machines with an installed capacity of 3500 MTPA have been installed.The company took up an expansion scheme of install 8 nos Himson SDS 700 texturising machines along with related utilities at a cost of Rs 14.25 cr. Out of these, 3 machines with utilities have come to the site and became operational.The company developed Do
The AYM Syntex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹248 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AYM Syntex Ltd is ₹1450.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AYM Syntex Ltd is 80.09 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AYM Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AYM Syntex Ltd is ₹69.5 and ₹326.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AYM Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.70%, 3 Years at 37.68%, 1 Year at 270.29%, 6 Month at 135.80%, 3 Month at 16.51% and 1 Month at -1.04%.
