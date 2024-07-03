iifl-logo-icon 1
AYM Syntex Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

1,358.16

1,457.78

279.77

267.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,358.16

1,457.78

279.77

267.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.92

7.87

6.21

1.01

Total Income

1,365.08

1,465.65

285.98

268.64

Total Expenditure

1,263.83

1,362.51

267.75

311.05

PBIDT

101.25

103.14

18.23

-42.4

Interest

42.03

35.99

9.53

7.61

PBDT

59.22

67.15

8.69

-50.02

Depreciation

57.91

56.52

11.47

9.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.22

4.36

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.94

-0.89

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.03

7.16

-2.89

-60.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.03

7.16

-2.9

-60.04

Extra-ordinary Items

-6.39

0

3.77

-57.31

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.42

7.16

-6.68

-2.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.4

1.43

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

50.63

50.35

23.64

94.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

1,47,32,453

6,08,71,716

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

62.31

64.36

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.45

7.07

6.51

-15.84

PBDTM(%)

4.36

4.6

3.1

-18.69

PATM(%)

0.14

0.49

-1.03

-22.43

AYM Syntex: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AYM Syntex Ltd

