AYM Syntex Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1,358.16
1,457.78
279.77
267.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,358.16
1,457.78
279.77
267.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.92
7.87
6.21
1.01
Total Income
1,365.08
1,465.65
285.98
268.64
Total Expenditure
1,263.83
1,362.51
267.75
311.05
PBIDT
101.25
103.14
18.23
-42.4
Interest
42.03
35.99
9.53
7.61
PBDT
59.22
67.15
8.69
-50.02
Depreciation
57.91
56.52
11.47
9.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.22
4.36
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.94
-0.89
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.03
7.16
-2.89
-60.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.03
7.16
-2.9
-60.04
Extra-ordinary Items
-6.39
0
3.77
-57.31
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.42
7.16
-6.68
-2.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.4
1.43
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.63
50.35
23.64
94.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
1,47,32,453
6,08,71,716
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
62.31
64.36
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.45
7.07
6.51
-15.84
PBDTM(%)
4.36
4.6
3.1
-18.69
PATM(%)
0.14
0.49
-1.03
-22.43
