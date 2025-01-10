AYM Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.63
50.35
50.15
50.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
373.2
369.9
359.82
307.62
Net Worth
423.83
420.25
409.97
357.66
Minority Interest
Debt
324.02
275.74
289.69
226.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
55.7
49.08
53.36
47.76
Total Liabilities
803.55
745.07
753.02
631.61
Fixed Assets
500.38
478.98
473.93
436
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
76.62
69.04
75.32
84.5
Networking Capital
206.97
174.83
183.03
80.3
Inventories
214.62
199.4
188.29
158.18
Inventory Days
60.94
Sundry Debtors
122.83
104.05
111.91
100.02
Debtor Days
38.53
Other Current Assets
146.42
95.76
109.82
73.86
Sundry Creditors
-97.79
-81.94
-61.27
-96.33
Creditor Days
37.11
Other Current Liabilities
-179.11
-142.44
-165.72
-155.43
Cash
19.58
22.2
20.74
30.81
Total Assets
803.56
745.06
753.02
631.61
