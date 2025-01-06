AYM Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.38
14.62
8.43
48.09
Depreciation
-42.69
-44.77
-32.97
-30.27
Tax paid
-3.29
7.22
-0.43
-7.55
Working capital
-8.78
-5.07
47.44
3.78
Other operating items
Operating
-37.38
-27.99
22.46
14.05
Capital expenditure
11.91
172.12
51.61
-210.18
Free cash flow
-25.47
144.12
74.07
-196.12
Equity raised
587.09
532.9
445.85
309.44
Investing
0
-7.01
-10.06
17.07
Financing
34.28
45.84
68.1
39.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
595.9
715.86
577.97
170.34
