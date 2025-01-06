iifl-logo-icon 1
AYM Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

245.71
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

AYM Syntex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.38

14.62

8.43

48.09

Depreciation

-42.69

-44.77

-32.97

-30.27

Tax paid

-3.29

7.22

-0.43

-7.55

Working capital

-8.78

-5.07

47.44

3.78

Other operating items

Operating

-37.38

-27.99

22.46

14.05

Capital expenditure

11.91

172.12

51.61

-210.18

Free cash flow

-25.47

144.12

74.07

-196.12

Equity raised

587.09

532.9

445.85

309.44

Investing

0

-7.01

-10.06

17.07

Financing

34.28

45.84

68.1

39.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

595.9

715.86

577.97

170.34

