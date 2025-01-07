Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
947.41
1,027.97
850.41
779.34
yoy growth (%)
-7.83
20.87
9.11
-2.69
Raw materials
-497.81
-565.21
-484.32
-407.07
As % of sales
52.54
54.98
56.95
52.23
Employee costs
-62.42
-61.71
-65.79
-58.35
As % of sales
6.58
6
7.73
7.48
Other costs
-295.8
-306.76
-236.54
-216.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.22
29.84
27.81
27.79
Operating profit
91.36
94.27
63.74
97.3
OPM
9.64
9.17
7.49
12.48
Depreciation
-42.69
-44.77
-32.97
-30.27
Interest expense
-34.09
-38.24
-27.92
-22.72
Other income
2.8
3.36
5.58
3.78
Profit before tax
17.38
14.62
8.43
48.09
Taxes
-3.29
7.22
-0.43
-7.55
Tax rate
-18.92
49.4
-5.16
-15.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.09
21.85
8
40.53
Exceptional items
0
-4.44
0
0
Net profit
14.09
17.4
8
40.53
yoy growth (%)
-19.02
117.55
-80.26
-15.1
NPM
1.48
1.69
0.94
5.2
