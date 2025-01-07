iifl-logo-icon 1
AYM Syntex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

247.5
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

947.41

1,027.97

850.41

779.34

yoy growth (%)

-7.83

20.87

9.11

-2.69

Raw materials

-497.81

-565.21

-484.32

-407.07

As % of sales

52.54

54.98

56.95

52.23

Employee costs

-62.42

-61.71

-65.79

-58.35

As % of sales

6.58

6

7.73

7.48

Other costs

-295.8

-306.76

-236.54

-216.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.22

29.84

27.81

27.79

Operating profit

91.36

94.27

63.74

97.3

OPM

9.64

9.17

7.49

12.48

Depreciation

-42.69

-44.77

-32.97

-30.27

Interest expense

-34.09

-38.24

-27.92

-22.72

Other income

2.8

3.36

5.58

3.78

Profit before tax

17.38

14.62

8.43

48.09

Taxes

-3.29

7.22

-0.43

-7.55

Tax rate

-18.92

49.4

-5.16

-15.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.09

21.85

8

40.53

Exceptional items

0

-4.44

0

0

Net profit

14.09

17.4

8

40.53

yoy growth (%)

-19.02

117.55

-80.26

-15.1

NPM

1.48

1.69

0.94

5.2

