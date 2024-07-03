AYM Syntex Ltd Summary

AYM Syntex Ltd., incorporated on 31 Mar.83 as Kothari Leasing, the company changed its name to Kothari Polyesters on 15 Mar.91 and to Welspun Syntex (WSL) on 26 Jul.91. The company was promoted by G R Goenka, B K Goenka, S K Goenka and R R Mandawewala. Welspun Syntex Limited was renamed as AYM Syntex Ltd with effect from 18th December 2015. WSL is engaged in texturising, draw twisting and twisting of polyester yarns. It set up a texturising unit at Silvassa in 1988 at a capital outlay of Rs 1.58 cr. Thereafter, more machines were added for twisting and draw twisting. WSLs other unit is located at Palghar (Thane district), Maharashtra. In Jun.95, the company started production of texturised polyester yarn. For its expansion cum diversification of polyester texturised yarn the company came into rights issue of Rs.6.78 crores in 1994.WSL has expanded its activities by installing four texturising machines, three draw twisting machines and a sizing machine at Silvassa. The texturising capacity has been increased from 2500 to 6500 tpa. The Speciality Polyester Filament Yarn Project at Rakholi, Silvassa is under implementation. In addition to this, 5 texturising machines with an installed capacity of 3500 MTPA have been installed.The company took up an expansion scheme of install 8 nos Himson SDS 700 texturising machines along with related utilities at a cost of Rs 14.25 cr. Out of these, 3 machines with utilities have come to the site and became operational.The company developed Dope Dyed POY for Air Tex/Texturising Dope Dyed FDY for Mill Sector.The Company expanded its texturising capacity by installing Texturising Machinery with total installed capacity of 12542 M.T.p.a. during 2006-07. In 2007-08, it completed minor expansion at the cost of Rs. 25.19 Crores. It added texturising machines, Mono Tex, TFO, Boiler and constructed Godown at its plant at Rakholi/ Palghar. It added texturised machine, dyeing machine, twisting machine during 2010-11. It increased Texturised , spinning capacity of Nylon mother yarn and produced new product Bulk continuous filament yarn costing Rs 150 Crores effective 15 December, 2013. It completed part of the expansion project at an estimated project cost of Rs.70 crores by increasing capacity of BCF yarn, texturised and dyed yarn during the financial year 2015-16.The remaining part of expansion project II costing Rs 70 Crores by increasing capacity of Nylon Mother Yarn was completed on May 15, 2016. The Company installed 3 cabling machines for cabling of BCF Yarn and Heat Setting Machine in September, 2016. It installed a solar power generation capacity of 850 KWP at Silvassa Plant in 2020-21. It further commissioned a New Plant at Naroli during 2020. AYM Textiles Pvt Ltd. was incorporated as new Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) Company effective June 27, 2022.