Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Patwa as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. November 14, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

AYM Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

AYM Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of equity shares on preferential basis subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of AYM Syntex Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. September 17, 2024, inter alia, approved the following: 1.Issuance of 77,67,828 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each for cash at a price of Rs. 182.50/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 172.50 per equity share) aggregating to Rs.141,76,28,610/- on Preferential basis to Promoter & Promoter Group and Non-Promoter Group in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations), as amended, subject to approval of the shareholders and other applicable laws. 2.To issue Notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, for seeking necessary approvals, of the Shareholders for the proposed Preferential Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting of AYM Syntex Limited held on Tuesday, September 17 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on September 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. September 6, 2024 along with 1. Business Presentation. 2. Appointment of Mr. Kaushal Patvi as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. September 9, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

AYM Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders/Designated Persons as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 is closed from Monday July 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the results. We would request you to take the above intimation on records. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today along with the Finanancial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today along with the financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

The Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 5, 2024 considered and approved a. Resignation of Mr. Himanshu Dhaddha, CFO b. Resignation of Mr. Ashitosh Sheth, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer c. Appointment of Suyog Chitlange, CFO The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 5, 2024 has considered and approved Resignation of Mr. Ashitosh Sheth, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f July 6.2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

AYM Syntex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon amongst other matters. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders/ Designated Persons as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 has been closed from Monday April 1 2024 to June 1 2024 (both days inclusive). We would request you to take the above intimation on records. Re-Appointment of Managing Director & CEO for a period of Three(3) years subject to Approval of Shareholders of the Company. Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024