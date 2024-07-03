Summary

Promoted by the Piramals of Morarjee Goculdas, G P Electronics (GPEL) was established in 1985 with technology provided by Tokyo Kikai Sangyo Company, Japan, to provide magnets to OEMs. It is one of the leaders in the hard ferrites industry in the country. GEL started commercial production in 1986. One of the leaders in the hard ferrite industry, GPELs clientele includes Philips, BPL, Bush (in the audio electronics industry), Bajaj Auto and Lucas-TVS (in the automobile equipment industry).The companys products have been very well received in the market and highly acclaimed by the customers. It has also introduced Strontium Ferrites for the first time in India to be used by the latest generation of two-wheelers.During 1998-99, the company has commissioned its new plant, having doubled its capacity from 1800 TPA to 3600 TPA.

