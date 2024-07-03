Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹113.4
Prev. Close₹111.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.37
Day's High₹113.4
Day's Low₹102
52 Week's High₹136.04
52 Week's Low₹82.05
Book Value₹19.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.7
23.28
31.84
8.37
Net Worth
26.55
34.13
42.69
19.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.96
90.83
23.25
18.05
yoy growth (%)
-21.87
290.66
28.75
7.87
Raw materials
-25.65
-35.08
-3.32
-1.93
As % of sales
36.14
38.61
14.31
10.69
Employee costs
-22.5
-27.54
-7.15
-6.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.77
-13.51
-0.18
-1.22
Depreciation
-5.03
-5.96
-0.8
-0.78
Tax paid
3.02
-0.06
0.24
-0.03
Working capital
-4.24
21.49
2.23
-1.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.87
290.66
28.75
7.87
Op profit growth
-68.74
-319.85
256.02
-206.32
EBIT growth
-27.91
-669.81
772.29
-386.87
Net profit growth
-35.59
-23,332.35
-104.64
270.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
83.57
79.63
87.97
70.5
124.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
83.57
79.63
87.97
70.5
124.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.05
1.94
34.27
2.33
0.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Jaydev Mody
Independent Non Exe. Director
Darius Khambatta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anjali Mody
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Ram H Shroff
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jehangir Aibara
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aurobind Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kaarshan Awatramani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Delta Manufacturing Ltd
Summary
Promoted by the Piramals of Morarjee Goculdas, G P Electronics (GPEL) was established in 1985 with technology provided by Tokyo Kikai Sangyo Company, Japan, to provide magnets to OEMs. It is one of the leaders in the hard ferrites industry in the country. GEL started commercial production in 1986. One of the leaders in the hard ferrite industry, GPELs clientele includes Philips, BPL, Bush (in the audio electronics industry), Bajaj Auto and Lucas-TVS (in the automobile equipment industry).The companys products have been very well received in the market and highly acclaimed by the customers. It has also introduced Strontium Ferrites for the first time in India to be used by the latest generation of two-wheelers.During 1998-99, the company has commissioned its new plant, having doubled its capacity from 1800 TPA to 3600 TPA.
Read More
The Delta Manufacturing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹103.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is ₹112.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is 0 and 5.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is ₹82.05 and ₹136.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delta Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.64%, 3 Years at 15.61%, 1 Year at 3.50%, 6 Month at 16.99%, 3 Month at 19.16% and 1 Month at -10.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.