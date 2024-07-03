iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Manufacturing Ltd Share Price

103.56
(-7.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

  • Open113.4
  • Day's High113.4
  • 52 Wk High136.04
  • Prev. Close111.94
  • Day's Low102
  • 52 Wk Low 82.05
  • Turnover (lac)11.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.37
  • Div. Yield0
Delta Manufacturing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

113.4

Prev. Close

111.94

Turnover(Lac.)

11.37

Day's High

113.4

Day's Low

102

52 Week's High

136.04

52 Week's Low

82.05

Book Value

19.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Delta Manufacturing Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Delta Manufacturing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Delta Manufacturing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 27.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Delta Manufacturing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.7

23.28

31.84

8.37

Net Worth

26.55

34.13

42.69

19.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.96

90.83

23.25

18.05

yoy growth (%)

-21.87

290.66

28.75

7.87

Raw materials

-25.65

-35.08

-3.32

-1.93

As % of sales

36.14

38.61

14.31

10.69

Employee costs

-22.5

-27.54

-7.15

-6.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.77

-13.51

-0.18

-1.22

Depreciation

-5.03

-5.96

-0.8

-0.78

Tax paid

3.02

-0.06

0.24

-0.03

Working capital

-4.24

21.49

2.23

-1.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.87

290.66

28.75

7.87

Op profit growth

-68.74

-319.85

256.02

-206.32

EBIT growth

-27.91

-669.81

772.29

-386.87

Net profit growth

-35.59

-23,332.35

-104.64

270.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

83.57

79.63

87.97

70.5

124.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

83.57

79.63

87.97

70.5

124.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.05

1.94

34.27

2.33

0.91

Delta Manufacturing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Delta Manufacturing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Jaydev Mody

Independent Non Exe. Director

Darius Khambatta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anjali Mody

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Ram H Shroff

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jehangir Aibara

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aurobind Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kaarshan Awatramani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delta Manufacturing Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Piramals of Morarjee Goculdas, G P Electronics (GPEL) was established in 1985 with technology provided by Tokyo Kikai Sangyo Company, Japan, to provide magnets to OEMs. It is one of the leaders in the hard ferrites industry in the country. GEL started commercial production in 1986. One of the leaders in the hard ferrite industry, GPELs clientele includes Philips, BPL, Bush (in the audio electronics industry), Bajaj Auto and Lucas-TVS (in the automobile equipment industry).The companys products have been very well received in the market and highly acclaimed by the customers. It has also introduced Strontium Ferrites for the first time in India to be used by the latest generation of two-wheelers.During 1998-99, the company has commissioned its new plant, having doubled its capacity from 1800 TPA to 3600 TPA.
Company FAQs

What is the Delta Manufacturing Ltd share price today?

The Delta Manufacturing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹103.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Manufacturing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is ₹112.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is 0 and 5.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delta Manufacturing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is ₹82.05 and ₹136.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delta Manufacturing Ltd?

Delta Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.64%, 3 Years at 15.61%, 1 Year at 3.50%, 6 Month at 16.99%, 3 Month at 19.16% and 1 Month at -10.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delta Manufacturing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delta Manufacturing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.12 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 27.80 %

