Delta Manufacturing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111
(7.18%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.96

90.83

23.25

18.05

yoy growth (%)

-21.87

290.66

28.75

7.87

Raw materials

-25.65

-35.08

-3.32

-1.93

As % of sales

36.14

38.61

14.31

10.69

Employee costs

-22.5

-27.54

-7.15

-6.46

As % of sales

31.71

30.32

30.77

35.78

Other costs

-23.51

-30.46

-11.74

-9.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.13

33.53

50.51

51.92

Operating profit

-0.7

-2.25

1.02

0.28

OPM

-0.99

-2.47

4.4

1.59

Depreciation

-5.03

-5.96

-0.8

-0.78

Interest expense

-6.43

-6.11

-1.48

-1.37

Other income

0.39

0.8

1.08

0.64

Profit before tax

-11.77

-13.51

-0.18

-1.22

Taxes

3.02

-0.06

0.24

-0.03

Tax rate

-25.68

0.51

-131.58

2.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.75

-13.58

0.05

-1.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.75

-13.58

0.05

-1.25

yoy growth (%)

-35.59

-23,332.35

-104.64

270.53

NPM

-12.33

-14.95

0.25

-6.97

