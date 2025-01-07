Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.96
90.83
23.25
18.05
yoy growth (%)
-21.87
290.66
28.75
7.87
Raw materials
-25.65
-35.08
-3.32
-1.93
As % of sales
36.14
38.61
14.31
10.69
Employee costs
-22.5
-27.54
-7.15
-6.46
As % of sales
31.71
30.32
30.77
35.78
Other costs
-23.51
-30.46
-11.74
-9.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.13
33.53
50.51
51.92
Operating profit
-0.7
-2.25
1.02
0.28
OPM
-0.99
-2.47
4.4
1.59
Depreciation
-5.03
-5.96
-0.8
-0.78
Interest expense
-6.43
-6.11
-1.48
-1.37
Other income
0.39
0.8
1.08
0.64
Profit before tax
-11.77
-13.51
-0.18
-1.22
Taxes
3.02
-0.06
0.24
-0.03
Tax rate
-25.68
0.51
-131.58
2.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.75
-13.58
0.05
-1.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.75
-13.58
0.05
-1.25
yoy growth (%)
-35.59
-23,332.35
-104.64
270.53
NPM
-12.33
-14.95
0.25
-6.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.