Delta Manufacturing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

103.56
(-7.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Delta Manufacturing Ltd

Delta Manufact. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.77

-13.51

-0.18

-1.22

Depreciation

-5.03

-5.96

-0.8

-0.78

Tax paid

3.02

-0.06

0.24

-0.03

Working capital

-4.24

21.49

2.23

-1.9

Other operating items

Operating

-18.02

1.94

1.48

-3.94

Capital expenditure

0.97

78.56

0.55

4.25

Free cash flow

-17.04

80.5

2.04

0.3

Equity raised

34.24

58.14

45.88

42.36

Investing

-1.69

-6.96

0

1.63

Financing

86.32

60.36

13.29

15.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

101.82

192.04

61.21

59.84

