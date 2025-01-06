Delta Manufacturing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.77
-13.51
-0.18
-1.22
Depreciation
-5.03
-5.96
-0.8
-0.78
Tax paid
3.02
-0.06
0.24
-0.03
Working capital
-4.24
21.49
2.23
-1.9
Other operating items
Operating
-18.02
1.94
1.48
-3.94
Capital expenditure
0.97
78.56
0.55
4.25
Free cash flow
-17.04
80.5
2.04
0.3
Equity raised
34.24
58.14
45.88
42.36
Investing
-1.69
-6.96
0
1.63
Financing
86.32
60.36
13.29
15.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
101.82
192.04
61.21
59.84
