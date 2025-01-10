Delta Manufacturing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.7
23.28
31.84
8.37
Net Worth
26.55
34.13
42.69
19.22
Minority Interest
Debt
39.85
40.19
47.39
61.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.2
2.23
0.09
0
Total Liabilities
68.6
76.55
90.17
80.45
Fixed Assets
47.48
49.83
48.71
45.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
5.67
5.37
6.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2.76
Networking Capital
18.32
20.24
32.48
24.06
Inventories
16.05
18.04
17.5
16.09
Inventory Days
82.75
Sundry Debtors
19.1
20.78
27.02
26.3
Debtor Days
135.27
Other Current Assets
9.4
9.72
13.19
11.18
Sundry Creditors
-13.5
-13.22
-13.72
-14.21
Creditor Days
73.08
Other Current Liabilities
-12.73
-15.08
-11.51
-15.3
Cash
0.81
0.82
3.61
0.76
Total Assets
68.61
76.56
90.17
80.46
