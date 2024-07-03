iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Manufacturing Ltd Quarterly Results

111
(7.18%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

19.66

20.52

21.28

20.49

20.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.66

20.52

21.28

20.49

20.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.15

0.31

0.2

0.28

Total Income

19.8

20.67

21.59

20.69

21

Total Expenditure

20.55

21.44

21.95

21.02

21.21

PBIDT

-0.75

-0.77

-0.36

-0.32

-0.21

Interest

1.11

1.05

1.53

1

1.15

PBDT

-1.87

-1.82

-1.88

-1.32

-1.36

Depreciation

1.1

1.09

1.07

1.06

1.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

-0.04

0.04

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.96

-2.91

-2.92

-2.42

-2.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.96

-2.91

-2.92

-2.42

-2.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.02

0

0.02

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.96

-2.91

-2.9

-2.42

-2.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.73

-2.68

-2.67

-2.23

-2.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.81

-3.75

-1.69

-1.56

-1.01

PBDTM(%)

-9.51

-8.86

-8.83

-6.44

-6.56

PATM(%)

-15.05

-14.18

-13.72

-11.81

-12.16

