Delta Manufacturing Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
19.66
20.52
21.28
20.49
20.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.66
20.52
21.28
20.49
20.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.15
0.31
0.2
0.28
Total Income
19.8
20.67
21.59
20.69
21
Total Expenditure
20.55
21.44
21.95
21.02
21.21
PBIDT
-0.75
-0.77
-0.36
-0.32
-0.21
Interest
1.11
1.05
1.53
1
1.15
PBDT
-1.87
-1.82
-1.88
-1.32
-1.36
Depreciation
1.1
1.09
1.07
1.06
1.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
-0.04
0.04
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.96
-2.91
-2.92
-2.42
-2.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.96
-2.91
-2.92
-2.42
-2.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.02
0
0.02
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.96
-2.91
-2.9
-2.42
-2.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.73
-2.68
-2.67
-2.23
-2.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.81
-3.75
-1.69
-1.56
-1.01
PBDTM(%)
-9.51
-8.86
-8.83
-6.44
-6.56
PATM(%)
-15.05
-14.18
-13.72
-11.81
-12.16
