iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Delta Manufacturing Ltd Key Ratios

103.2
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Delta Manufacturing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.17

73.08

18.67

9.19

Op profit growth

-1,673.53

-104.86

77.45

59.19

EBIT growth

-55.17

-385.18

1,159.61

21.17

Net profit growth

-45.44

277.75

-25.19

-36.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.51

-0.13

4.77

3.19

EBIT margin

-2.54

-4.76

2.89

0.27

Net profit margin

-6.45

-9.92

-4.54

-7.21

RoCE

-2.48

-6.64

3.05

0.25

RoNW

-4.22

-9.1

-3.07

-3.93

RoA

-1.57

-3.45

-1.2

-1.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.19

-11.34

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.51

-17.46

-8.46

-10.06

Book value per share

33.9

39.38

38.4

43.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.96

-2.46

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.66

-1.59

-6.53

-3.6

P/B

0.9

0.7

1.44

0.83

EV/EBIDTA

30.55

120.57

17.85

24.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.62

2.36

17.89

15.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

119.07

77.84

90.23

93.85

Inventory days

80.43

51.03

63.24

68.82

Creditor days

-67.24

-41.92

-57.82

-62.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.39

0.96

-0.42

-0.04

Net debt / equity

1.69

1.37

1.64

1.17

Net debt / op. profit

23.85

-354.24

11.92

17.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.98

-44.24

-37.11

-35.53

Employee costs

-28.7

-28.1

-25.67

-28.74

Other costs

-25.79

-27.77

-32.43

-32.53

Delta Manufact. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Delta Manufacturing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.