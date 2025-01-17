Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.17
73.08
18.67
9.19
Op profit growth
-1,673.53
-104.86
77.45
59.19
EBIT growth
-55.17
-385.18
1,159.61
21.17
Net profit growth
-45.44
277.75
-25.19
-36.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.51
-0.13
4.77
3.19
EBIT margin
-2.54
-4.76
2.89
0.27
Net profit margin
-6.45
-9.92
-4.54
-7.21
RoCE
-2.48
-6.64
3.05
0.25
RoNW
-4.22
-9.1
-3.07
-3.93
RoA
-1.57
-3.45
-1.2
-1.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.19
-11.34
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.51
-17.46
-8.46
-10.06
Book value per share
33.9
39.38
38.4
43.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.96
-2.46
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.66
-1.59
-6.53
-3.6
P/B
0.9
0.7
1.44
0.83
EV/EBIDTA
30.55
120.57
17.85
24.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.62
2.36
17.89
15.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
119.07
77.84
90.23
93.85
Inventory days
80.43
51.03
63.24
68.82
Creditor days
-67.24
-41.92
-57.82
-62.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.39
0.96
-0.42
-0.04
Net debt / equity
1.69
1.37
1.64
1.17
Net debt / op. profit
23.85
-354.24
11.92
17.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.98
-44.24
-37.11
-35.53
Employee costs
-28.7
-28.1
-25.67
-28.74
Other costs
-25.79
-27.77
-32.43
-32.53
