Delta Manufacturing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
62.29
59.91
63.02
45.39
93.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.29
59.91
63.02
45.39
93.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
1
31.4
1.23
0.55
Total Income
63.03
60.91
94.42
46.61
94.23
Total Expenditure
63.94
66.71
64.01
48.63
93.38
PBIDT
-0.91
-5.8
30.41
-2.02
0.85
Interest
3.13
2.73
3.15
4.93
4.45
PBDT
-4.04
-8.53
27.26
-6.95
-3.6
Depreciation
3.42
3.66
3.09
3.95
4.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.02
Deferred Tax
0.01
2.1
4.78
-0.03
0.54
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.46
-14.29
19.4
-10.88
-8.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.46
-14.29
19.4
-10.88
-8.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
-1.49
26.36
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.47
-12.8
-6.96
-10.88
-8.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.89
-26.8
17.87
-10.03
-8.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
6.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.46
-9.68
48.25
-4.45
0.9
PBDTM(%)
-6.48
-14.23
43.25
-15.31
-3.84
PATM(%)
-11.97
-23.85
30.78
-23.97
-9.51
