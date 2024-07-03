iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Manufacturing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

109.5
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

62.29

59.91

63.02

45.39

93.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.29

59.91

63.02

45.39

93.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

1

31.4

1.23

0.55

Total Income

63.03

60.91

94.42

46.61

94.23

Total Expenditure

63.94

66.71

64.01

48.63

93.38

PBIDT

-0.91

-5.8

30.41

-2.02

0.85

Interest

3.13

2.73

3.15

4.93

4.45

PBDT

-4.04

-8.53

27.26

-6.95

-3.6

Depreciation

3.42

3.66

3.09

3.95

4.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.02

Deferred Tax

0.01

2.1

4.78

-0.03

0.54

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.46

-14.29

19.4

-10.88

-8.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.46

-14.29

19.4

-10.88

-8.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0.01

-1.49

26.36

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.47

-12.8

-6.96

-10.88

-8.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.89

-26.8

17.87

-10.03

-8.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

6.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.46

-9.68

48.25

-4.45

0.9

PBDTM(%)

-6.48

-14.23

43.25

-15.31

-3.84

PATM(%)

-11.97

-23.85

30.78

-23.97

-9.51

