|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Adoption and Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
