Delta Manufacturing Ltd Board Meeting

Delta Manufact. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Delta Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Adoption and Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Delta Manufact.: Related News

No Record Found

