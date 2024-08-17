SectorTextiles
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
18.17
18.17
18.17
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-144.17
92.79
91.96
118.2
Net Worth
-126
110.96
110.13
136.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
45.93
176.29
189
164.97
yoy growth (%)
-73.94
-6.72
14.56
Raw materials
-35.04
-40.99
-56.96
-32.11
As % of sales
76.3
23.25
30.14
19.46
Employee costs
-12.66
-15.97
-20.81
-19.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-92.15
3.31
-11.35
8.45
Depreciation
-13.13
-16.7
-18.4
-14.16
Tax paid
-6.35
-1.07
7.45
-1.31
Working capital
-176.46
54.66
-26.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.94
-6.72
14.56
Op profit growth
-155.1
50.34
-3.85
EBIT growth
-200.51
93.46
-18.56
Net profit growth
-28,643.13
-103.16
-467.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
177.05
190.19
165.13
116.08
137.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.05
190.19
165.13
116.08
137.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.3
0.1
Other Income
2.14
2.48
1.88
1.74
4.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A L Ramachandra
Managing Director
Jayanthi Ramachandra
Director
V Dharmaraj
Director
S Shreenivasa Rao
Director
Mohan Rao
Director
J Balamurugan
Director
S B P Pattabi Ramarao
Reports by VTX Industries Ltd
Summary
Vijayeswari Textiles ltd incorporated on September 05, 1953, has a history of over five decades, having commenced its spinning operations in 1957 with an initial capacity of 5,000 spindles. The spindleage was gradually increased to 15,020 as of 1965. During the period 1965 to 1981, the Company embarked upon an extensive modernisation programme, increasing its spindle capacities from 15,020, in 1965 to 40,216 in 1981. The existing spinning unit of the Company, situated at Puliampatti, Pollachi Taluk has an installed capacity of 46,004 spindles. The weaving facility at Arakulam, Palladam Taluk, has an installed capacity of 84 looms, out of which 18 looms are owned by the Company. The balance weaving facilities have been leased from LAWL, a Promoter Group company. The processing division of the Company has a capacity of 15,000 metres per day and is located at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, Perundurai. The sewing activities located at Kuniamuthur, Coimbatore are outsourced from SAPL, a Promoter Group company. SAPL has an installed capacity of 24,00,000 pieces of made-ups per annum. The Company proposes to acquire the sewing facilities as a part of the proposed project. The Company established capacities in weaving and processing facilities in 1995 and 2004 respectively.
