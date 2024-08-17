iifl-logo-icon 1
VTX Industries Ltd Share Price

3.55
(-2.74%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

VTX Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.55

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.55

Day's Low

3.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-69.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VTX Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

VTX Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VTX Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:06 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.70%

Non-Promoter- 8.11%

Institutions: 8.11%

Non-Institutions: 44.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VTX Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

18.17

18.17

18.17

18.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-144.17

92.79

91.96

118.2

Net Worth

-126

110.96

110.13

136.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

45.93

176.29

189

164.97

yoy growth (%)

-73.94

-6.72

14.56

Raw materials

-35.04

-40.99

-56.96

-32.11

As % of sales

76.3

23.25

30.14

19.46

Employee costs

-12.66

-15.97

-20.81

-19.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-92.15

3.31

-11.35

8.45

Depreciation

-13.13

-16.7

-18.4

-14.16

Tax paid

-6.35

-1.07

7.45

-1.31

Working capital

-176.46

54.66

-26.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.94

-6.72

14.56

Op profit growth

-155.1

50.34

-3.85

EBIT growth

-200.51

93.46

-18.56

Net profit growth

-28,643.13

-103.16

-467.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

177.05

190.19

165.13

116.08

137.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

177.05

190.19

165.13

116.08

137.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.3

0.1

Other Income

2.14

2.48

1.88

1.74

4.44

VTX Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VTX Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A L Ramachandra

Managing Director

Jayanthi Ramachandra

Director

V Dharmaraj

Director

S Shreenivasa Rao

Director

Mohan Rao

Director

J Balamurugan

Director

S B P Pattabi Ramarao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VTX Industries Ltd

Summary

Vijayeswari Textiles ltd incorporated on September 05, 1953, has a history of over five decades, having commenced its spinning operations in 1957 with an initial capacity of 5,000 spindles. The spindleage was gradually increased to 15,020 as of 1965. During the period 1965 to 1981, the Company embarked upon an extensive modernisation programme, increasing its spindle capacities from 15,020, in 1965 to 40,216 in 1981. The existing spinning unit of the Company, situated at Puliampatti, Pollachi Taluk has an installed capacity of 46,004 spindles. The weaving facility at Arakulam, Palladam Taluk, has an installed capacity of 84 looms, out of which 18 looms are owned by the Company. The balance weaving facilities have been leased from LAWL, a Promoter Group company. The processing division of the Company has a capacity of 15,000 metres per day and is located at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, Perundurai. The sewing activities located at Kuniamuthur, Coimbatore are outsourced from SAPL, a Promoter Group company. SAPL has an installed capacity of 24,00,000 pieces of made-ups per annum. The Company proposes to acquire the sewing facilities as a part of the proposed project. The Company established capacities in weaving and processing facilities in 1995 and 2004 respectively.
