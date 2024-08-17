Summary

Vijayeswari Textiles ltd incorporated on September 05, 1953, has a history of over five decades, having commenced its spinning operations in 1957 with an initial capacity of 5,000 spindles. The spindleage was gradually increased to 15,020 as of 1965. During the period 1965 to 1981, the Company embarked upon an extensive modernisation programme, increasing its spindle capacities from 15,020, in 1965 to 40,216 in 1981. The existing spinning unit of the Company, situated at Puliampatti, Pollachi Taluk has an installed capacity of 46,004 spindles. The weaving facility at Arakulam, Palladam Taluk, has an installed capacity of 84 looms, out of which 18 looms are owned by the Company. The balance weaving facilities have been leased from LAWL, a Promoter Group company. The processing division of the Company has a capacity of 15,000 metres per day and is located at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, Perundurai. The sewing activities located at Kuniamuthur, Coimbatore are outsourced from SAPL, a Promoter Group company. SAPL has an installed capacity of 24,00,000 pieces of made-ups per annum. The Company proposes to acquire the sewing facilities as a part of the proposed project. The Company established capacities in weaving and processing facilities in 1995 and 2004 respectively.

