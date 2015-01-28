Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.04
-6.9
15.17
Op profit growth
-174.88
54.46
-6.12
EBIT growth
-235.2
107.11
-23.7
Net profit growth
4,004.03
-83.43
-1,030.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-81.72
30.51
18.38
22.55
EBIT margin
-107.75
22.28
10.01
15.11
Net profit margin
-421.65
-2.87
-16.14
1.99
RoCE
-18.05
10.36
4.76
RoNW
265.09
-1.45
-7.3
RoA
-17.66
-0.33
-1.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
1.72
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.6
Cash EPS
-122.11
-11.99
0
-5.98
Book value per share
-68.27
46.6
0
66.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
9.47
P/CEPS
-0.02
-0.66
-52,540.8
-2.72
P/B
-0.05
0.17
28,740.47
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
-8.02
5.13
7.78
7.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
38.49
Tax payout
6.33
41.45
-47.13
-28.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
434.87
86.91
51.36
Inventory days
733.49
297.38
243.57
Creditor days
-117.38
-70.56
-48.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.13
-0.93
-0.54
-1.22
Net debt / equity
-2.54
3.23
2.95
2.24
Net debt / op. profit
-7.81
5.07
7.59
7.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.66
-22.25
-29.64
-19.31
Employee costs
-25.98
-9.11
-11.03
-11.52
Other costs
-81.07
-38.11
-40.92
-46.59
