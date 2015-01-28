iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VTX Industries Ltd Key Ratios

3.55
(-2.74%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VTX Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.04

-6.9

15.17

Op profit growth

-174.88

54.46

-6.12

EBIT growth

-235.2

107.11

-23.7

Net profit growth

4,004.03

-83.43

-1,030.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-81.72

30.51

18.38

22.55

EBIT margin

-107.75

22.28

10.01

15.11

Net profit margin

-421.65

-2.87

-16.14

1.99

RoCE

-18.05

10.36

4.76

RoNW

265.09

-1.45

-7.3

RoA

-17.66

-0.33

-1.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

1.72

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.6

Cash EPS

-122.11

-11.99

0

-5.98

Book value per share

-68.27

46.6

0

66.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

9.47

P/CEPS

-0.02

-0.66

-52,540.8

-2.72

P/B

-0.05

0.17

28,740.47

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

-8.02

5.13

7.78

7.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

38.49

Tax payout

6.33

41.45

-47.13

-28.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

434.87

86.91

51.36

Inventory days

733.49

297.38

243.57

Creditor days

-117.38

-70.56

-48.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.13

-0.93

-0.54

-1.22

Net debt / equity

-2.54

3.23

2.95

2.24

Net debt / op. profit

-7.81

5.07

7.59

7.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.66

-22.25

-29.64

-19.31

Employee costs

-25.98

-9.11

-11.03

-11.52

Other costs

-81.07

-38.11

-40.92

-46.59

VTX Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VTX Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.