VTX Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.55
(-2.74%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

VTX Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-92.15

3.31

-11.35

8.45

Depreciation

-13.13

-16.7

-18.4

-14.16

Tax paid

-6.35

-1.07

7.45

-1.31

Working capital

-176.46

54.66

-26.94

Other operating items

Operating

-288.09

40.18

-49.23

Capital expenditure

0.14

-36.15

7.31

Free cash flow

-287.95

4.03

-41.91

Equity raised

185.58

183.91

236.39

Investing

0

-0.06

0.06

Financing

49.01

96.52

48.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.09

Net in cash

-53.36

284.41

243.33

