VTX Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-92.15
3.31
-11.35
8.45
Depreciation
-13.13
-16.7
-18.4
-14.16
Tax paid
-6.35
-1.07
7.45
-1.31
Working capital
-176.46
54.66
-26.94
Other operating items
Operating
-288.09
40.18
-49.23
Capital expenditure
0.14
-36.15
7.31
Free cash flow
-287.95
4.03
-41.91
Equity raised
185.58
183.91
236.39
Investing
0
-0.06
0.06
Financing
49.01
96.52
48.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.09
Net in cash
-53.36
284.41
243.33
