VTX Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.55
(-2.74%)
Jan 28, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

45.93

176.29

189

164.97

yoy growth (%)

-73.94

-6.72

14.56

Raw materials

-35.04

-40.99

-56.96

-32.11

As % of sales

76.3

23.25

30.14

19.46

Employee costs

-12.66

-15.97

-20.81

-19.03

As % of sales

27.57

9.05

11.01

11.53

Other costs

-30.93

-59.96

-71.72

-72.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.34

34.01

37.95

44.1

Operating profit

-32.71

59.37

39.49

41.07

OPM

-71.22

33.67

20.89

24.89

Depreciation

-13.13

-16.7

-18.4

-14.16

Interest expense

-46.55

-42.05

-34.8

-20.34

Other income

0.25

2.7

2.36

1.88

Profit before tax

-92.15

3.31

-11.35

8.45

Taxes

-6.35

-1.07

7.45

-1.31

Tax rate

6.89

-32.59

-65.7

-15.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-98.5

2.23

-3.89

7.13

Exceptional items

-138.46

-1.4

-22.33

0

Net profit

-236.96

0.83

-26.23

7.13

yoy growth (%)

-28,643.13

-103.16

-467.4

NPM

-515.91

0.47

-13.87

4.32

