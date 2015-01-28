Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
45.93
176.29
189
164.97
yoy growth (%)
-73.94
-6.72
14.56
Raw materials
-35.04
-40.99
-56.96
-32.11
As % of sales
76.3
23.25
30.14
19.46
Employee costs
-12.66
-15.97
-20.81
-19.03
As % of sales
27.57
9.05
11.01
11.53
Other costs
-30.93
-59.96
-71.72
-72.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.34
34.01
37.95
44.1
Operating profit
-32.71
59.37
39.49
41.07
OPM
-71.22
33.67
20.89
24.89
Depreciation
-13.13
-16.7
-18.4
-14.16
Interest expense
-46.55
-42.05
-34.8
-20.34
Other income
0.25
2.7
2.36
1.88
Profit before tax
-92.15
3.31
-11.35
8.45
Taxes
-6.35
-1.07
7.45
-1.31
Tax rate
6.89
-32.59
-65.7
-15.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-98.5
2.23
-3.89
7.13
Exceptional items
-138.46
-1.4
-22.33
0
Net profit
-236.96
0.83
-26.23
7.13
yoy growth (%)
-28,643.13
-103.16
-467.4
NPM
-515.91
0.47
-13.87
4.32
