VTX Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
18.17
18.17
18.17
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-144.17
92.79
91.96
118.2
Net Worth
-126
110.96
110.13
136.37
Minority Interest
Debt
317.19
274.72
266.46
273
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.09
19.17
26.15
24.13
Total Liabilities
210.28
404.85
402.74
433.5
Fixed Assets
157.28
170.28
210.33
221.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.03
21.73
29.78
20.31
Networking Capital
34.42
212.44
162.4
189.94
Inventories
36.01
150.97
125.24
118.5
Inventory Days
286.15
312.56
241.85
262.17
Sundry Debtors
66.17
91.39
48.32
48.73
Debtor Days
525.82
189.21
93.31
107.81
Other Current Assets
14.9
20.22
27.42
46.46
Sundry Creditors
-38.16
-22.5
-19.76
-15.44
Creditor Days
303.24
46.58
38.15
34.16
Other Current Liabilities
-44.5
-27.64
-18.82
-8.31
Cash
0.52
0.39
0.16
1.91
Total Assets
210.26
404.85
402.74
433.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.